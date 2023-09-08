Food From These Black-Owned Vendors Will Be Available at Bears Games

Football season is back! In addition to tailgating, the singing of the national anthem, roaring crowds, touchdowns, tackles and more, one of the main highlights of the game day experience is the food.

Ahead of this Sunday’s season opener, the Chicago Bears and Aramark Sports + Entertainment (Aramark) hosted a tasting event at Soldier Field, introducing new food and beverage items that will be available this season.

“We’ve appreciated the collaboration and the hard work that’s gone in from Aramark to put today’s event on, while also recognizing all of the conversations that go behind helping our fans having the best food and beverage experience they can on a game day,” said Lee Twarling, Chicago Bears SVP, Sales and Customer Relations.

Here is a list of three local prominent Black-owned restaurant concepts to elevate your taste buds and experience at your next Chicago Bears home game:

New Orleans barbecue shrimp with house-milled cream cheese grits



Mac and Cheese; Smoked Rib Tips; and a Pastrami Melt with house-cured pastrami, baby Swiss cheese, okra chow chow, and gold sauce on marble rye



Offering southern-style cuisine and soul food



From L to R: Food from Black-Owned Vendors Josephine’s Southern Cooking, Luella’s Southern Kitchen and Soul & Smoke will be available during Bears home games at Soldier Field (Photos: Portia King).

“Today has been a great way for [Aramark] to showcase what they’ve been doing and set up the stage for what’s coming on Sunday,” state Twarling.

The Chicago Bears will take on the Green Bay Packers this Sunday, September 10 for the home opener. See here for more information on how to boost your game day experience.

