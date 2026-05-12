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D.C. Congressional Delegate Debate | Meet the Candidates | Live
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D.C. Congressional Delegate Debate | Meet the Candidates | Live

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Watch live as candidates for D.C.’s congressional delegate face off on the issues that matter most to Washington residents, including criminal justice, public health, education, the environment, and Home Rule.

D.C. is electing only the third congressional delegate in its history, following Walter Fauntroy and Eleanor Holmes Norton, who has held the post for 35 years. This seat has never been more important.

Co-sponsored by The Washington Informer, The 51st, and SpotlightDC.

In person: Sycamore & Oak, 1110 Oak Dr. SE, Ste. 9, Washington, DC
Thursday, May 14, 6:00, 8:00 p.m

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