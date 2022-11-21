LIVE! — HE SAID..., HE SAID..., HE SAID... — "FINANCIALS AND FACIALS" — FRI. 11.18.22 7PM ET

Join Alvin, Vash and Bobby on Friday, November 18th at 7PM ET as they welcome this week’s guests. Randy Jones, Wealth Management Advisor, First Financial Group will share last minute year-end saving ideas and some suggestions for preparing our finances for the new year and Rudy Miles, of Beauty by Rudy, will share all we need to know about skincare regimens and preparing our skin to handle the fall/winter weather season — including how to prepare for those winter getaways to warm and tropical climates that may challenge even the most well kept skin.