fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Entertainment Featured Music National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Nsenga K. Burton The Burton Wire

IN MEMORIAM: Jesse Powell, R&B Crooner Dies
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Crime Economy Featured Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Op-Ed

OP-ED: A New Kind of Hope Lives Here

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Education Featured HBCU Homeownership Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Morgan State University students win Zillow’s HBCU Hackathon with app that measures financial credibility outside of credit scoring

#NNPA BlackPress Business Charlene Crowell Commentary Community Economy Education Featured Financial Management Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics

Biden Student Debt Forgiveness Plan Begins, Not Ends 

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Featured Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: New Name. Same Soul. Real Times Media Relaunches its Cultural Marketing Division as Pitch Black

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Education Featured HBCU National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Largest-Ever HBCU Week Coming to Walt Disney World Resort Next Month

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Black History Commentary Community Featured Government Health National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Hear Her Campaign Addresses Health Inequities Among Pregnant and Postpartum People

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Ask Alma Commentary Community Entertainment Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Video youtube

LIVE! — ASK ALMA — TUES. 7.13.21 7PM ET

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES: Join the Black Press for Twitter Talk:

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Video youtube

September 21 | The Conversation with Al McFarlane - Building Wealth and Community

#NNPA BlackPress

IN MEMORIAM: Jesse Powell, R&B Crooner Dies

THE BURTON WIRE — Powell rose to fame in the 1990s with his smooth and melodic vocals. Powell’s song, “You,’ introduced the singer’s distinct voice and demonstrated Powell’s four-octave vocal range. An indication of Powell’s popularity and vocal prowess is indicated by “You” being streamed 13 million times on Spotify.

Published

1 day ago

on

By Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D, NNPA Newswire Culture and Entertainment Editor

R&B singer and Grammy-nominated artist Jesse Powell has died. Powell’s sisters Trina and Tamara Powell announced his passing on social media Tuesday (September 13, 2022).

Powell rose to fame in the 1990s with his smooth and melodic vocals. Powell’s song, “You,’ introduced the singer’s distinct voice and demonstrated Powell’s four-octave vocal range. An indication of Powell’s popularity and vocal prowess is indicated by “You” being streamed 13 million times on Spotify.

04:03

The Gary, IN native released four albums between 1996 and 2003. His second album, ‘Bout It, was certified Gold in 1999. Powell recently released a song July, 1, 2022. No cause of death has been reported. He was 51.

This post was written by Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D., founder and editor-in-chief of The Burton Wire. Follow Nsenga on Twitter @Ntellectual or Instagram @TheBurtonWire.

This article originally appeared in The Burton Wire.

Post Views: 308

Related Topics:

Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D. is an award-winning writer, entrepreneur and professor living her best life with her daughter Kai and fur-son Mr. Miyagi. She is founder and editor-in-chief of The Burton Wire, a news blog covering news of the African Diaspora. Dr. Burton is an expert in the intersection of race, class, gender, sexuality and media related industries. An activist scholar, Nsenga has authored numerous articles on the subject and recently co-edited a book on Black Women’s Mental Health. You can see and hear her on radio, tv and new media waxing poetic about these issues. In her spare time she vacillates between fighting the power and Happy Hour. Follow her on Twitter @Ntellectual.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com

Hide picture