fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Arizona Informant Black History Business Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Sports

Its Rodeo Time
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Education Featured Health National News NNPA NNPA Newswire The Westside Gazette

From One Death – Dr. Erica Walton’s Story

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Entertainment Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

NBA Icon Isiah Thomas Has Quickly Become an Entrepreneurial Legend

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Featured Government Health Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Report Reveals ‘A Hidden Key to Combating Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Juvenile Justice’

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured Health Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

Researchers: Failure to Get Proper Rest Could Be Hazardous to Your Health

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Government HBCU Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Nsenga K. Burton

Arts Legend Melba Moore Receives Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Family Featured Government HBCU Health Homeownership Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Press Room

PRESS ROOM: New Campaign by FEMA and Ad Council Encourages Black Community to “Create a Lasting Legacy” by Preparing for Disaster

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Business Commentary Economy Featured Financial Management Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown

Department of Education Seeking Loan Forgiveness Applications by November 15

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Business Community Economy Education Featured Financial Management Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown

13 States Set to Tax Student Loan Forgiveness

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. Entertainment Featured Lifestyle Media Music National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Op-Ed

OP-ED: “God Did”

#NNPA BlackPress

Its Rodeo Time

ARIZONA INFORMANT — “For the past 11 years, the Arizona Black Rodeo kicks off with fans filling the stands for two great shows to witness African-American competitors from across the country,” said Lanette Campbell, founder and coordinator of the rodeo. “The rodeo has become one of the most popular events in the African-American community and is attended by thousands of in-state and out-of-state fans”

Published

3 hours ago

on

For the past 11 years, the Arizona Black Rodeo kicks off with fans filling the stands for two great shows to witness African-American competitors from across the country,
For the past 11 years, the Arizona Black Rodeo kicks off with fans filling the stands for two great shows to witness African-American competitors from across the country. (Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)

Boot Up September 2 – 3, 2022

By Dee Ford Byas | The Arizona Informant

Set your Labor Day Weekend off with the annual Arizona Black Rodeo on Friday andSaturday, Sept. 2-3, at WestWorld of Scottsdale (16601 N. Pima Road), and join thousands for the most anticipated African American cultural and educational community event.

The two-hour shows, at 7pm both days, showcases local and national African-American rodeo competitors, features bull riding, tie down roping, steer wrestling, steer undecorating, ladies barrel racing, relay races and “the crowd favorite mutton bustin’ and calf scramble for the little ones,” according to a press release, announcing the “hot- test show on dirt.”

“For the past 11 years, the Arizona Black Rodeo kicks off with fans filling the stands for two great shows to witness African-American competitors from across the country,” said Lanette Campbell, founder and coordinator of the rodeo. “The rodeo has become one of the most popular events in the African-American community and is attended by thousands of in-state and out-of-state fans”

This article originally appeared in The Arizona Informant.

Post Views: 87

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com