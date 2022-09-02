Its Rodeo Time

Boot Up September 2 – 3, 2022

By Dee Ford Byas | The Arizona Informant

Set your Labor Day Weekend off with the annual Arizona Black Rodeo on Friday andSaturday, Sept. 2-3, at WestWorld of Scottsdale (16601 N. Pima Road), and join thousands for the most anticipated African American cultural and educational community event.

The two-hour shows, at 7pm both days, showcases local and national African-American rodeo competitors, features bull riding, tie down roping, steer wrestling, steer undecorating, ladies barrel racing, relay races and “the crowd favorite mutton bustin’ and calf scramble for the little ones,” according to a press release, announcing the “hot- test show on dirt.”

“For the past 11 years, the Arizona Black Rodeo kicks off with fans filling the stands for two great shows to witness African-American competitors from across the country,” said Lanette Campbell, founder and coordinator of the rodeo. “The rodeo has become one of the most popular events in the African-American community and is attended by thousands of in-state and out-of-state fans”

This article originally appeared in The Arizona Informant.