Is CES The New Auto Show? AutoNetwork Reports 390

Join in as we discuss news from CES and review cars recently driven. Car Reviews of what we are driving this week. We help you better understand and appreciate your dream car. Find out why we would buy the new car or not.

Join our panel of influencers as we review new cars and discuss the latest auto news.

Car Reviews: Visit the website of the panelists for full reviews. Greg – Mazda CX-5 Signature

Dawn – Nissan Z

Chris – MB Metris Cargo Van

Teia – Kia Telluride

Dave – Tundra Capstone

Me – AMG SL 63 Roadster

Show Panelists: Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com

Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com

Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com

David Boldt – TxGarage.com

Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com

The auto talk show, #AutoNetwork Reports, is Live on YouTube weekly Wednesday from 10:00 am ET – 10:30 am ET. where auto influencers discuss the week’s latest automotive news.

Visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows. Find out why they would buy the vehicle or not.

Join our panel of auto journalists and influencers as we discuss this and simplify the latest auto industry news to help you appreciate the auto industry business.