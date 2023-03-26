2023 Lexus ES300h F Sport Handling In-depth Walkaround Written & Video Review

2023 Lexus ES300h F Sport Handling In-depth Walkaround w/Written & Video Review.

Are you in the market for a car that has it all? Look no further than the 2023 Lexus ES300h F Sport Handling! This sporty sedan is a real head-turner, with a sleek design and impressive performance to match. I had the pleasure of taking this car for a spin, and let me tell you, it did not disappoint!

Let’s start with the basics: the ES300h F Sport Handling is powered by a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine and Lexus Hybrid Drive, giving it a total system horsepower of 215. But what really sets this car apart is the Electronically Controlled Continuously Variable Transmission and Drive Mode Select. These features give you the ability to customize your driving experience to your liking, whether you want to go full Eco or channel your inner speed demon in Sport+ mode.

The exterior of this car is a thing of beauty, with its Iridium color (gray) and 19-in Split-five-Spoke Alloy Wheels. The F SPORT Exterior Styling with Rear Spoiler adds a touch of sportiness, while the triple beam LED Headlamps with Daytime Running Lights, Rain Sensing Wipers, and Windshield Deicer make driving in all weather conditions a breeze.

But the real magic happens when you step inside the ES300h F Sport Handling. The Red/Black interior is absolutely stunning, and the 10-Way F SPORT NuLuxe Bolstered Front Heated and Ventilated Power Seats are a dream come true. The F SPORT Heated Leather Steering Wheel adds a touch of luxury, and the Hadori Aluminum Trim and F SPORT G-Force Meter give the interior a real sense of style.

Of course, safety is always a top priority, and the ES300h F Sport Handling does not disappoint in this regard. The Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 includes features like Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist. The Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Intuitive Parking Assist is also incredibly helpful for navigating tight spaces.

The multimedia and connected services in this car are top-notch as well. The Lexus Interface with an 8-in touchscreen display and Wireless Apple Carplay/Android Auto Capability make staying connected a breeze. And with Safety Connect, Service Connect, Remote Connect, Wi-Fi Connect, and Drive Connect Capability with Cloud Navigation and Intelligent Assistant (Hey Lexus), you’re never more than a voice command away from your destination.

And let’s not forget the fuel efficiency – with an impressive 43 MPG city, 44 MPG highway, and 44 MPG combined, this car will save you money on gas and help you do your part for the environment.

In summary, the 2023 Lexus ES300h F Sport Handling is a real winner in my book. With its customizable driving modes, luxurious interior, advanced safety, and connected features, it truly has it all. And let’s not forget those gorgeous 19″ Allow Wheels and Power Open/Close Trunk with Kick Sensor – those are the little touches that make this car stand out from the crowd. So what are you waiting for? Get behind the wheel of the ES300h F Sport Handling and feel the power and luxury for yourself!

View our detailed video walkarounds, walkthroughs, and 360 videos of the most sought-after new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, Vans, and Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models in their entirety at full screen.

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/