Insurrections in Brazil and United States an in depth analysis

Jan. 24, 2023 – Today, Al McFarlane and his fellow Brazilian correspondent Yoji Senna will provide an analysis of the events in Brazil’s Jan 8th and the USA’s Jan 6th insurrections.

What does this mean for these political institutions?

And do these occurrences serve as a powder keg for other countries’ elections?

The two will discuss how these uprisings have affected both countries’ political systems and how they may impact other nations around the world. They will also explore whether or not these protests are indicative of more significant issues within both countries’ governments and if they were simply isolated events.

