Art and culture chat with Terry Austin and Douglas Ewart

Jan. 23, 2023 – Today, we are back to discuss art, culture and to share an amazing coming up in Brooklyn Center. Join Al McFarlane and guests Terry Austin, Executive Director of Positive Image, and visual artist Douglas Ewart. The Conversation With Al McFarlane (TCWAM), Weekdays at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST SUBSCRIBE to TCWAM on Insight News YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@InsightNewsMN #TCWAM #minneapolis #stpaul #blackculture #art #education

Show less