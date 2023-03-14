Hyundai and Kia Vehicle Thefts Are on the Rise

Since December 2022, there has been a noticeable trend of Hyundai and KIA vehicles being stolen throughout the City.

Since December 2022, there has been a noticeable trend of Hyundai and KIA vehicles being stolen throughout the city. We believe that the increase may be in part because of a social media challenge that encourages the thefts. Since December, Hyundai and KIA vehicles have made up 38% of the total amount of vehicles stolen from Berkeley. The vehicles targeted include earlier model Hyundai and Kia vehicles that are not equipped with an engine immobilizer.

According to a news release from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Hyundai and Kia have developed theft deterrent software for vehicles that lack an immobilizer that can be provided free of charge.

The Department encourages owners of Hyundai and Kia vehicles to:

Contact Kia or Hyundai to obtain their latest theft deterrent software,

Consider using a steering wheel lock for your parked vehicle,

If you cannot park in a garage, find the most well-travelled well-lit location to park your vehicle, and

If you see someone who appears to be trying to steal a vehicle, report it as soon as possible.

For emergencies, dial 911. For non-emergencies dial (510) 981-5900.

