Connect with us

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES
Advertisement

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Government Law NAACP National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Support Swells for Black North Carolina Justice Amidst Partisan Investigation

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

[ENCORE] The Healing Circle - Stories of Our Elders

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

[ENCORE] Explore the Impact of Snoring and Sleep Apnea with Dr. Yasmina Ahmed

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

[ENCORE] Illuminating the Path to Wealth and Economic Opportunities

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

[ENCORE] Converse & Connect: Igniting Conversations that Matter with Al McFarlane

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

[ENCORE] 'Why No Respect for Black Writers?' - An Intense Roundtable Discussion

#LetItBeKnown

HEADLINES

NNPA NEWSWIRE — The Home Depot Foundation, a nonprofit, passionately addresses the construction industry’s skilled labor shortage. The Foundation recently announced a $6 million investment in skilled trades training and strategic partnerships to serve approximately 400,000 construction employment vacancies.

Published

3 hours ago

on

BlackPressUSA TVMon, October 9, 2023 11:15pm

RFK Jr. is switching parties in his presidential bid. SPARK, the largest study of autism families across the United States, hopes a new video campaign helps the research initiative capture the attention of more Black and African American individuals and families. Walmart is investing in Black businesses. The Home Depot Foundation, a nonprofit, passionately addresses the construction industry’s skilled labor shortage. The Foundation recently announced a $6 million investment in skilled trades training and strategic partnerships to serve approximately 400,000 construction employment vacancies.

Post Views: 113

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com