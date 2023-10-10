RFK Jr. is switching parties in his presidential bid. SPARK, the largest study of autism families across the United States, hopes a new video campaign helps the research initiative capture the attention of more Black and African American individuals and families. Walmart is investing in Black businesses. The Home Depot Foundation, a nonprofit, passionately addresses the construction industry’s skilled labor shortage. The Foundation recently announced a $6 million investment in skilled trades training and strategic partnerships to serve approximately 400,000 construction employment vacancies.