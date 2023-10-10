#LetItBeKnown
HEADLINES
NNPA NEWSWIRE — The Home Depot Foundation, a nonprofit, passionately addresses the construction industry’s skilled labor shortage. The Foundation recently announced a $6 million investment in skilled trades training and strategic partnerships to serve approximately 400,000 construction employment vacancies.
RFK Jr. is switching parties in his presidential bid. SPARK, the largest study of autism families across the United States, hopes a new video campaign helps the research initiative capture the attention of more Black and African American individuals and families. Walmart is investing in Black businesses. The Home Depot Foundation, a nonprofit, passionately addresses the construction industry’s skilled labor shortage. The Foundation recently announced a $6 million investment in skilled trades training and strategic partnerships to serve approximately 400,000 construction employment vacancies.