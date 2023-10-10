2 Men Injured In Shooting At Bowie State University During Homecoming Week

Photo: Getty Images

Two people were injured in a shooting at Bowie State University on Saturday (October 7) during homecoming week.

According to Revolt, gunfire erupted on the HBCU campus at around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday. Two 19-year-old male victims were found outside the Center for Business and Graduate Studies and were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Colonel Roland L. Butler, superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, said in a statement.

The incident occurred just as the university was wrapping up its homecoming week and on the heels of the Morgan State University shooting that left five people wounded on Tuesday (October 3).

“It’s unfortunate that we are here to address another act of violence on a college campus during one of the most celebrated weekends of the year for the staff, students, and alumni on an HBCU campus,” Butler said in a statement.

Authorities said that the Bowie State University shooting victims weren’t students at the school. Police have found multiple persons of interest they believe are connected to the incident.

“We believe there are no further threats to the campus or to the public at this point. We also believe the shooting was an isolated incident. Again, there is no threat to the public at this time,” Butler said.

“For a week, our campus was filled with nothing but happiness and joy,” University President Aminta Breaux said of homecoming week. “Our campus community is very much a peaceful community, and so this is not normal for Bowie State University.”

University classes were canceled for Monday (October 9) and 24-hour counseling support is being provided to students and staff.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the police at 301-860-4688.