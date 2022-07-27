fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Featured Lifestyle News Oakland Post Post News Group Religion

Groundbreaking Ceremony for the St. John Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center
Advertisement

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVESTREAM 5.27.2020 1PM ET — #SaveLocalJournalism #7: LEADERS IN THE COMMUNITY

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE - Let It Be Known @ 7:30am ET - Episode 14

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE #LetItBeKnown w/Dr. Derrick Darby @ 7:30am ET - Episode 21

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE — #LetItBeKnown — Morning News

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE — #LetItBeKnown — Morning News

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE — #LetItBeKnown — Morning News

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE — LET IT BE KNOWN— MORNING NEWS

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE! — LET IT BE KNOWN, SPECIAL GUEST: MISS ROBBIE MONTGOMERY — THURS. 7.29.21 7:30AM ET

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Commentary Community Lifestyle Media News NNPA NNPA Events Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2022 Genesis GV70 AWD Seat Configuration 360 Video

#NNPA BlackPress

Groundbreaking Ceremony for the St. John Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Deacon Edward Kimble, Cory Holloway, Deacon Art Johnson, Pastor Kevin B. Hall, Kaliyah Hall, Richmond City Councilman Demnlus Johnson and Deacon Steve Porter. Photo by: Joe L. Fisher

By Peggy Alexander

Dr. Kevin B. Hall, pastor of St. John Missionary Baptist Church, and church leaders were joined by Richmond City Council members, congregants, and residents of Richmond’s Iron Triangle community to celebrate the official groundbreaking of the St. John Family Life Center at 29 Eight St. on July 16.

The Family Life Center, a vision of Pastor Hall’s, is one of many he has for the City of Richmond. It is a multi-million-dollar project the church is undertaking without plans to borrow additional funding. Future visions of St. John and Pastor Hall include shelter for the homeless, affordable housing for seniors and temporary housing for the formerly incarcerated as part of a re-entry program.

“The Family Life Center will be adjacent to the current sanctuary at the North Campus, which will consist of a gymnasium, game room (for the youth), and weight room.” It will be a positive, safe space for community members and congregants to have fun and fellowship. Also, an additional parking lot will be across the street from the St. John Family Life Center. The estimated completion time is 12 to 18 months.

The official groundbreaking ceremony was conducted by the following church leaders, youth and council members: Pastor Hall; deacons Arthur Johnson, Edward Kimball, and Steven Porter; trustee Sister Corry Holloway; Audio-Visual Youth Ministry member Kaliyah Hall, granddaughter of Pastor Hall; and Richmond City Councilmember Demnlus Johnson.

In the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, earth was shoveled three times in unison by the participants. Many were in attendance at the morning ceremony.

St John is one church located in two communities (662 S. 52nd St. and 29 Eighth St.). Our goal is to share the love of God by evangelizing the sinner and equipping the Saints who are edifying and enjoying one another, to exalt the Savior. Please come worship with us.

The post Groundbreaking Ceremony for the St. John Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 295

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com