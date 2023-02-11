Discover the Next Level of Driving with the Stunning and High-Tech 2024 Mazda CX-90

2024 Mazda CX-90 presentation by Mitsuru Wakiie, Mazda CX-90 Program Manager. Mazda reveals 2024 CX-90 in Malibu, CA with a series of individual presentations by executives. We were not allowed to drive the vehicles. But, could shoot videos and interview executives. The drive event is coming at a later date.

CX-90 is available with an all-new e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo engine, which has the highest horsepower and torque from a mass-production gasoline engine developed by Mazda, with 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended premium fuel.

I’m impressed by the new 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV. The e-Skyactiv PHEV powertrain is specifically tuned for the North American market, delivering responsive and lively acceleration that meets driver expectations. The 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque (when using premium fuel) offer a great balance of performance and efficiency. The PHEV’s electric motor alone can power the car in various driving scenarios, adding to its versatility. The 2.5-liter engine and 17.8 kWh battery complement each other, making it suitable for both short and long drives.

The new eight-speed automatic transmission is a great addition, providing smooth and efficient gear shifts while also supporting the electrified powertrain. Overall, the Mazda CX-90 PHEV seems like a great option for customers looking for a balance of performance and efficiency. View the entire event at AutoNetwork.com.

