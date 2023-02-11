fbpx
Discover the Next Level of Driving with the Stunning and High-Tech 2024 Mazda CX-90
Accidents Happen: How the Toyota Tundra Handled Running Over My iPhone

#Shorts Can't Wait to Get Behind the Wheel #EV6GT

#Shorts No way...Neon Calipers?

Our Review of Hot New Cars Driven - AutoNetwork Reports 392

Sensory Depriving Cars - AutoNetwork Reports 392

The Ultimate Family Car? Our In-Depth Look at the Spacious and High-Performance 2024 Mazda CX-90

2024 Mazda CX-90 Design Studio Manager

2024 Mazda CX-90 presentation by Mitsuru Wakiie, Mazda CX-90 Program Manager. Mazda reveals 2024 CX-90 in Malibu, CA with a series of individual presentations by executives. We were not allowed to drive the vehicles. But, could shoot videos and interview executives. The drive event is coming at a later date.

CX-90 is available with an all-new e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo engine, which has the highest horsepower and torque from a mass-production gasoline engine developed by Mazda, with 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended premium fuel.
I’m impressed by the new 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV. The e-Skyactiv PHEV powertrain is specifically tuned for the North American market, delivering responsive and lively acceleration that meets driver expectations. The 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque (when using premium fuel) offer a great balance of performance and efficiency. The PHEV’s electric motor alone can power the car in various driving scenarios, adding to its versatility. The 2.5-liter engine and 17.8 kWh battery complement each other, making it suitable for both short and long drives.

The new eight-speed automatic transmission is a great addition, providing smooth and efficient gear shifts while also supporting the electrified powertrain. Overall, the Mazda CX-90 PHEV seems like a great option for customers looking for a balance of performance and efficiency. View the entire event at AutoNetwork.com.

View our detailed video walkarounds, walkthroughs, and 360 videos of the most sought-after new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, Vans, and Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models in their entirety at full screen.

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

