From City to Trail: The All-New 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4X4 Double Cab in Action.

The 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4X4 Double Cab is a powerful and capable off-road vehicle. It comes equipped with a 3.5L V6 engine that delivers 278 HP and 265 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The exterior color options include Solar Octane or the exclusive Bright Orange TRD color, while the interior is finished in black. The Tacoma boasts an impressive 18 MPG in the city, 22 MPG on the highway, and 20 MPG combined. The MSRP for this model is $52,188.

One of the main advantages of the Tacoma TRD PRO 4X4 is its excellent acceleration and handling. It also features an electronically controlled locking rear differential, terrain controls for crawl control and hill start, and a part-time 4X4 system. The Tacoma also comes with a number of comfort and convenience features, such as a supportive and comfortable driver’s seat, a 6-speaker JBL sound system with subwoofer and amplifier, rear parking sonar, lockable storage under the rear seats, and a combination lock center storage for valuables.

However, one potential downside to the Tacoma TRD PRO 4X4 is the small 5″ oval tube step, which may be difficult to use for some people. The Tacoma TRD PRO 4X4 also comes with TRD Pro package badging, features, and equipment that sets it apart from the competition. The TRD Pro package includes a Toyota front grille and hood scoop/graphic, shocks with rear remote reservoirs, TRD front skid plate, TRD Pro bed stamp, TRD Pro shift knob, TRD Pro floor mats, a TRD machine-forged upper control arm, front and rear suspension lift, and an engine oil cooler.

In terms of safety and convenience, the Tacoma TRD PRO 4X4 comes with Toyota Safety Sense P, which includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, and automatic high beams. The Tacoma also features the Star Safety System, which includes a rear parking sonar, blind spot monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Multi-Terrain Monitor. The Tacoma TRD PRO 4X4 is also connected services capable, with 4G network dependent. The Tacoma TRD PRO 4X4 also comes with LED headlights and black TRD Pro leather-trimmed heated front seats with power driver seat, premium audio, 8-in. touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatible, Sirius XM with 3-month platinum plan trial, JBL 6-speakers with subwoofer and amplifier.

In conclusion, the 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4X4 Double Cab is a powerful and capable off-road vehicle that offers a great combination of performance, comfort, and convenience. It’s equipped with a 3.5L V6 engine that delivers impressive power and torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The TRD Pro package sets it apart from the competition with its unique badging, features, and equipment. The Tacoma is also outfitted with a number of safety and convenience features, including the Toyota Safety Sense P, the Star Safety System, and connected services capability. The Tacoma TRD PRO 4X4 is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and capable off-road vehicle that offers a great driving experience.

