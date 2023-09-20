Fashion Finds of the Week

The stars shone brightly across the globe in this week’s fashion finds.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Yara Shahidi attends Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Stormzy attends Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 11: Ava DuVernay attends the “Origin” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 11, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Ayo Edebiri attends the Celebration Of The Independent Spirit Awards With Champagne Fleur De Miraval & Miraval Rosé on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Champagne Fleur de Miraval)
