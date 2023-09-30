Addressing the Housing Crisis in Houston

ABOVE: David A. Northern, Sr., President and CEO of Houston Housing Authority

EXCLUSIVE: One-On-One with David A. Northern, Sr., President and CEO of Houston Housing Authority

According to a recent report released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) entitled The Gap: A Shortage of Affordable Homes, Texas ranks the sixth-worst state in the U.S. for affordable housing for extremely low-income renters, with Houston ranking the fifth worst metropolitan city in the country.

The Texas Affiliation of Affordable Housing Providers (TAAHP)—a non-profit trade association that serves as the primary advocate and leading resource for the affordable housing industry in Texas—highlighted key facts from the report, relative to the immediate need for more affordable housing in Texas, and across the Greater Houston area, such as:

Twenty-two percent of all Texas rental households are extremely low income.

79% of all Texas rental households are severely cost burdened, meaning they spend over half their income on housing.

Only 25 rental units per 100 units are affordable and available for extremely low-income households.

There’s a shortage of 864,338 affordable and available units for households living at or below 50% AMI {Area Median Income (AMI) is generated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)}

Between 2019 and 2021, the lack of affordable and available rental homes for very low-income renters (at or below 50% AMI) worsened by more than 164,591 units, or 24%.

In Houston’s Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), there are 19 affordable and available rental homes for every 100 extremely low-income renter households.

One of the ways in which the city of Houston has sought to address challenges with providing more affordable housing opportunities is through the Houston Housing Authority (HHA).

Created as an independent entity by the Houston City Council in 1938, in response to federal legislation—the U.S. Housing Act of 1937—the HHA helped implement state legislation that charged local entities with providing decent, safe, and sanitary housing for low to moderate-income families and individuals.

Today, HHA is one of the nation’s largest housing authorities and provides affordable homes and services to more than 60,000 low-income Houstonians, with 200 plus full-time employees and more than 100 private management staff. HHA’s annual budget is about $300 million with an inventory that includes a federally funded portfolio of 24,000 units and 22,000 non-federal units. HHA helps over 17,000 families who are housed through the Housing Choice Voucher Program, 4,200 living in 19 public housing and tax credit developments, and an additional 716 in project-based voucher developments around the city. HHA also administers one of the nation’s largest voucher programs exclusively serving homeless veterans.

David A. Northern, Sr. currently serves as the President and CEO of HHA, after being hired to come to the city of Houston to lead the organization in February 2022.

Prior to HHA, Northern served as president and CEO of the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District, which is the largest housing authority in Alabama.

Northern obtained a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Ball State University and a Master of Public Affairs from Indiana University. Additionally, Northern completed the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government 18-month Community Development program. Northern has dedicated his longstanding and reputable career of 26 years to the public housing industry. A demonstrated leader in the affordable housing sector, he is the immediate past president of the Public Housing Authorities Directors Association—an organization of 1,900-member housing agencies representing more than 1.9 million low-income housing units throughout the country.

Northern has proven experience as a proactive leader in federal housing assistance programs, including urban planning and policy development.

In 2011, he was selected as a member of a housing delegation that traveled to South Africa to educate and advise their government leadership. In 2016, Northern was a speaker at the White House Convening on the proposed HUD smoke-free rule in public housing. In 2019 he was appointed by Governor J.B. Pritzker to the Illinois State Housing Task Force and was elected to the Illinois Housing Council’s Board of Directors.

Northern recently visited with the Forward Times to discuss his impressive background, as well as talk about the impact he and his team are having when it comes to addressing the serious issue of providing affordable housing opportunities to every-day citizens in the city of Houston.

What brought you to Houston?

My commitment to the HHA mission of providing quality, affordable housing options and promoting education and economic self-sufficiency brought me to Houston. This is a city with immense potential, but it also faces significant affordable housing challenges. The Houston Housing Authority’s dedication to serving its community aligned perfectly with my professional goals and values. I was inspired by the potential to make a substantial impact on the lives of Houstonians in need, which motivated me to join this incredible organization. Also, I find Houston to be a highly desirable place to live. The city offers a delightful combination of favorable weather, welcoming residents, exceptional culinary experiences, and a vibrant sports culture.

What have been some of your biggest accomplishments at HHA thus far?

One of the significant accomplishments during my tenure at the Houston Housing Authority has been our efforts to expand affordable housing options. We’ve made strides in fully implementing the Moving to Work Plan, a program that allows us to design innovative strategies to use federal resources more efficiently, help residents find employment, and increase housing choices. Additionally, our Family Self-Sufficiency Program has empowered families to achieve economic self-sufficiency, and we continue to build relationships with landlords and developers to expand affordable housing opportunities in our community. Currently, we have two major projects underway. First, we are providing and installing air-conditioning units in all of our public housing. This is a huge relief for our families in Houston. I am so thrilled that we are able to provide this necessity. Second, we are installing Flock Security Systems across our properties. Specifically, these security systems are License Plate Readers (LTRs). This allows our law enforcement agencies quick access to data that will allow them to apprehend any perpetrators who may commit transgressions in and around our communities. This initiative will offer comfort and peace of mind to our residents. Everyone deserves to live in safe, decent, and sanitary homes.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced with the HHA upon your arrival? How did you or how are you addressing them?

Upon my arrival at the Houston Housing Authority, one of the significant challenges was addressing the shortage of affordable housing in the city, a challenge that has been exacerbated by factors such as gentrification and rising housing costs. To tackle this issue, we are implementing innovative solutions like mixed-income housing developments, which can help prevent displacement and create economic opportunities for low-income families. We are also actively engaging with elected officials and community members to advocate for fair housing policies and secure federal funding for affordable housing initiatives. Upon assuming my role at HHA (amid the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic), I encountered the substantial challenge of a workforce depleted by remote work arrangements. In response, we initiated a robust recruitment program, established an on-site training center, and conducted in-depth assessments to determine how we could offer competitive compensation packages and benefits in order to effectively attract and retain valuable team members.

How did you get into this particular career path and line of work?

I was drawn to the affordable housing sector due to its profound impact on people’s lives and by having a strong commitment to social justice and community development. This commitment led me to take on leadership roles in organizations dedicated to affordable housing, which include working for seven housing authorities and holding leadership positions at the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO), the Public Housing Authorities Directors Association (PHADA), and Moving to Work (MTW) Collaborative. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside passionate individuals who share the same vision for creating better housing opportunities for all. I firmly believe that housing is a fundamental human right, and my career choice reflects my commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to safe and secure housing. My journey in this field began with a deep-seated desire to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those facing housing challenges, which led me to dedicate my career to this cause.

What do you enjoy about the work you do?

What I find most fulfilling about my work is the direct and positive impact it has on individuals and communities. It’s a privilege to be able to contribute to improving the lives of low-income Houstonians by providing them with quality, affordable housing options and the tools to achieve economic self-sufficiency. Every day, I witness the hope and transformation our programs bring to people’s lives, and that is immensely rewarding.

Who have been your greatest influences throughout your career?

My top priorities have always been my faith and my family. And they have been one of my greatest influences that have helped make me the man that I am today. Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to be influenced by dedicated professionals who share my passion for affordable housing and social justice. From mentors who guided me in the early stages of my career to colleagues and partners who collaborate with me today, I have drawn inspiration and knowledge from a wide network of individuals committed to the same mission. Their guidance and support have played a pivotal role in shaping my approach and vision for the work I do.

What are some of your key goals at HHA? What legacy do you hope to leave here?

My key goals at HHA revolve around ensuring that every individual we serve has access to safe and affordable housing and the resources to achieve economic self-sufficiency. I hope to leave a legacy of progress, compassion, and innovation in the affordable housing sector. I want the Houston Housing Authority to be a beacon of hope and a model for other organizations in the field, demonstrating that through collaborative efforts and forward-thinking strategies, we can address the affordable housing crisis and improve the lives of countless Houstonians. My leadership at the Houston Housing Authority has always been guided by a deep commitment to support, compassion, and a relentless drive for success. My enduring legacy is one of fostering positivity and making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve and the team with whom I work. I want nothing but the best for everyone.

What advice would you give any young, aspiring African Americans seeking to follow your career path?

To young, aspiring African Americans interested in a career in affordable housing or similar fields, I would offer the following advice. Success in any career is strengthened by building professional relationships with people. Networking is essential to expand your outreach and open doors for you that would otherwise remain closed. There is a saying in business, “Either you’re at the table or you’re on the menu.” Be the person who brings yourself to the table of conversations with the right people, and if there isn’t a seat for you at that table, bring your own chair. You won’t know if you don’t ask for opportunities. I would suggest finding mentors to share their insight, expertise, perspective, and knowledge. That can be an invaluable resource as you learn and grow into the type of person you want to be, professionally and personally. Diversity is important, so expand your networking outside of your own race to get perspectives from people of all walks of life, not just the people who look like you. Another key element to success is thinking beyond what other people have done before you: thinking outside the box, the square, the circle, etc. Create your own shape and allow that to guide your choices. Don’t limit yourself based on limitations other people have established before you. Every obstacle can be overcome in some way. The solution lies in your ability to ask questions, get creative to find solutions, and use every success and every setback to your advantage as a way to continuously become stronger in your profession. Additionally, I want young aspiring African Americans to find their 3 “WHATS”:

What is your why? Your purpose and motivation for your aspirations

What is your next? What you plan to do to accomplish your goals

What is your sacrifice? What you are willing to give up in pursuit of achievement

And always remember: You can learn from everyone and anyone what to do and what not to do.

For more information about the Houston Housing Authority (HHA), please visit their website at: https://housingforhouston.com/ .

The post Addressing the Housing Crisis in Houston appeared first on Forward Times.