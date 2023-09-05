#NNPA BlackPress
EVENT: The Journey Home — A Comprehensive Discussion on the Power of Planning
Join us, valuable stakeholders and experts on September 19, 2023 at 9 a.m. for a deep dive into topics, including: the value of end-of-life planning; tips on financial planning; and the impact of faith, family and culture on death and dying. https://candc.link/45llVjd