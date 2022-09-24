fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Environment Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics

PRESS ROOM: EPA Administrator Regan to Join Leaders of Civil Rights, Environmental Justice Movement for Significant Announcement in Warren County, North Carolina
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Featured Government Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Video youtube

September 26 | Governance at the Local Level | The Conversation with Al McFarlane

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Featured Government Jeffrey L. Boney Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics racism

Congressman Al Green Holds National Slavery Remembrance Day with Rev. Al Sharpton as Guest Speaker

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government Houston Forward Times Jeffrey L. Boney National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics

Black Millennial and Gen-Z Voters Chime in On Issues Important to Them Leading Up to the November Midterm Elections

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Government Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Video youtube

Minneapolis Northside Urban Coalition September Meeting

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L Presentation

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Divine 9 Aims to Save the Lives of Black Women With ‘Tell Somebody’ PSA Campaign

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Featured Government Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Video youtube

September 23 | The Conversation with Al McFarlane - The Healing Circle

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Crime Economy Featured Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Op-Ed

OP-ED: A New Kind of Hope Lives Here

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Education Featured HBCU Homeownership Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Morgan State University students win Zillow’s HBCU Hackathon with app that measures financial credibility outside of credit scoring

#NNPA BlackPress

PRESS ROOM: EPA Administrator Regan to Join Leaders of Civil Rights, Environmental Justice Movement for Significant Announcement in Warren County, North Carolina

NNPA NEWSWIRE — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan will be joined by significant figures from the civil rights and environmental justice movements, including Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association and other participants from the original Warren County protests for the event.

Published

1 day ago

on

Administrator to honor legacy of environmental justice and civil rights at event in Warren County, site of protests that launched the movement 40 years ago

WASHINGTON (September 22, 2022) – On Saturday, September 24, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan will travel to Warren County, North Carolina to deliver remarks on EPA’s environmental justice and civil rights priorities and the progress we’ve achieved since the first protest and march that launched the movement 40 years ago this week. Administrator Regan will make a significant announcement on President Biden’s commitment to elevate environmental justice and civil rights enforcement at EPA and across the federal government and ensure the work to support our most vulnerable communities continues for years to come.

Administrator Regan will be joined by significant figures from the civil rights and environmental justice movements, including participants from the original Warren County protests for the event.

Who:
EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan
Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01)
Environmental Justice and Civil Rights Leaders
Warren County residents and community leaders
Additional stakeholders

What: Remarks on EPA environmental justice and civil rights priorities and honoring the legacy of the environmental justice and civil rights movement
When: Saturday, September 24, 2022,
Doors Open: 11:30 AM ET
Program: 12:45 PM ET
;
Where: Warren County Courthouse
109 S Main Street
Warrenton, NC 27589
Livestream: A livestream of this event will be available at epa.gov/live.
Post Views: 224

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com