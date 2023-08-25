fbpx
Connect with us

Commentary Community Crime Featured Law Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown

Donald Trump Booked in Georgia; Mugshot Publicly Released
Advertisement

Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

NNPA President Launches Daily Radio Commentary Show in Partnership with USBC Radio Network

Commentary Community Crime Featured Government HBCU Lauren Victoria Burke Law NAACP National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics

Three Black People Murdered in Jacksonville at the Hands of a White Supremacist with an AK-47

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Historic March on Washington Anniversary Commemorated with Calls for Continued Civil Rights Struggle

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Chicago Chicago Defender Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics

COLUMN: Juxtaposition: Kamala Harris’s ‘Everytown’ Speech and the Racial Dynamics of Gun Violence

Commentary Community Entertainment Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Sports Stacy Brown

Sha’Carrie Richardson Completes Comeback with 100-Meter Victory at World Championships

Commentary Community Crime Featured Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Press Room

Trump Agrees to $200K Bond in Georgia Election Interference Case

Black History Commentary Community Featured Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown

White House Black Press Champion Erica Loewe Takes on New Leadership Role in Biden-Harris Administration

Black History Commentary Community Education Featured National News NNPA Op-Ed Press Room

OP-ED: Building Democracy 60 Years After the March on Washington

Business Cars Commentary Community Entertainment Featured HBCU Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Chevrolet’s ‘Discover the Unexpected' Scholarships and Stipends Top $750,000 as it Closes 2023 HBCU Fellowship Program

Commentary

Donald Trump Booked in Georgia; Mugshot Publicly Released

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Inside the lockup, Trump finally received the same treatment as most criminal defendants: his mugshot was taken, and the sheriff released the notorious photo a short time later.

Published

1 week ago

on

Donald Trump Mugshot
Donald Trump Mugshot

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

After becoming the first president twice impeached, making history with four indictments in four states, and being the man who once brashly stated he could grab women by their private parts but only later to be found liable by a civil jury for sexual assault, former President Donald Trump completed another humiliating first for ex-commanders-in-chief. Not long after 7:30 p.m. EST., on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, Trump was booked into Fulton County Jail in Georgia. Inside the lockup, Trump finally received the same treatment as most criminal defendants: his mugshot was taken, and the sheriff released the notorious photo a short time later. His previous three arrests – in New York, Florida, and Washington – spared him of the usual perp walk of shame, a jail visit, and an eagerly anticipated indignity of a mugshot.

However, once in Atlanta, authorities processed Trump and eventually released him from Fulton County Jail, but not before he was assigned the inmate number P01135809. He joined his 18 other co-conspirators to have surrendered in the racketeering and election interference case launched by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Mark Meadows, former White House Chief of Staff, Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, and Sidney Powell, who were all attorneys for Trump, now have publicly available mugshots.

Trump shared his mug shot on X, previously known as Twitter. The post sent viewers to his 2024 campaign website, where he used the mugshot for a fundraising campaign. The booking process was reportedly expedited, lasting approximately 30 minutes, as Trump’s legal team and prosecutors had earlier agreed upon a $200,000 bond. Part of the stipulated conditions prohibits Trump from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses, or alleged victims through any means, including social media.

The charges against Trump and the others include attempting to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss to Joe Biden in Georgia. “You should be able to challenge an election,” Trump told supporters and journalists outside the Atlanta jail. “I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election, and I should have every right to do that.”

Post Views: 325

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com