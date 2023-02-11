Get Ready to be Impressed: Discover the World-Class Refinement of the 2024 Mazda CX-90

2024 Mazda CX- 90 Reveal in Malibu, CA. Jeff Guyton, President and CEO, Mazda North American Operations, had the honors.

Mazda North American Operations today introduced the first-ever 2024 Mazda CX-90. Built on Mazda’s all-new large platform, the three-row crossover represents the company’s new flagship vehicle with wider, longer, and more aggressive proportions that perfectly blend its high- performance appearance with world-class refinement. Mazda CX-90 is available with all-new electrified powertrains, including an inline 6 turbo and a plug-in hybrid, that offer drivers enhanced performance and efficiency.

“At Mazda, our focus is to deliver an ownership experience that enriches the lives of our customers. With each new vehicle launch, we challenge ourselves to progress through our human-centric approach of design and engineering,” said Jeff Guyton, President and CEO of Mazda North American Operations. “CX-90 offers powerful and responsive performance, alluring design, and intuitive technology. We’re very proud of our team’s work on CX-90, which we know is a breakthrough vehicle in its segment.”

