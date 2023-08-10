Congressman Al Green Delivers $5 Million in Federal Funding to Metro at Groundbreaking Ceremony in Missouri City

Congressman Al Green recently held a check presentation and groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new Missouri City Park and Ride, where he presented a symbolic check for $5 million to the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) for the federal funding they will receive for the project.

“We are honored to partner with Metro to support the development of the Missouri City Park and Ride,” stated Congressman Al Green. “This project reflects our continuing commitment to address the growing needs of Northeastern Fort Bend County with more reliable, efficient transportation solutions for our constituents. The park and ride facility will not only enhance connectivity between key destinations in Downtown Houston, but also contribute significantly to the overall well-being of our communities.”

The proposed Missouri City Park and Ride will offer greater access to public transportation including: a covered parking facility with 1,750 spaces, comprehensive bus access, passenger pick-up and drop-off, as well as passenger facilities with a covered waiting area, ticket vending machines, schedule information and restrooms.

“Together, we can do more’ – a partnership between the federal government, a regional transit agency and the private sector to bring about safe and effective connections as well as mobility solutions for a growing population,” stated Metro Chair Sanjay Ramabhadran. “Thanks to the efforts of Congressman Al Green to secure this grant, the Park & Ride in Missouri City will also bring transit to ongoing development which is in line with METRO’s goals on transit-oriented development.”

The new commuter bus services will run between the Texas Medical Center (TMC) and Missouri City, with access to Downtown Houston through Metro’s Regional Express Network.

