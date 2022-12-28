fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Featured Government Health Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

California One Of 18 States That Reached $5.7 Billion Opioid Settlement with Walgreens
Advertisement

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Headlines

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Let's talk reparations, racial injustice and public policy

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Economy Featured Government News Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

Richmond Considers Allowing More Cannabis Retailers

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Family Featured News Oakland Post Post News Group

Richmond Family ‘Loses Everything’ After Home Burns on Christmas Eve

#NNPA BlackPress Art Black History Commentary Community Featured Government Health National News Oakland Post Post News Group racism science

What Took So Long? Statue of Henrietta Lacks Will Replace Robert E. Lee Monument

#NNPA BlackPress Community Featured Government News Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

Cesar Zepeda Wins Richmond District 2 Election by 3 Votes After Recount

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Environment Featured News Oakland Post Post News Group

Volunteers Needed on the Greenway for MLK Day of Service

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Energy Featured Government News Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

Many Openings on Boards and Commissions as Sheng Thao Takes Office

#NNPA BlackPress Community Education Family Featured Government News Oakland Post Post News Group

Registering for the WCCUSD Is as Easy as 1-2-3

#NNPA BlackPress

California One Of 18 States That Reached $5.7 Billion Opioid Settlement with Walgreens

Published

1 week ago

on

California Attorney General Rob Bonta. Bonta was sworn in as the 34th Attorney General of the State of California on April 23, 2021. (Office of the California Attorney General via Bay City News)

By Olivia Wynkoop
Bay City News Foundation

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, alongside 17 other attorneys general, announced a $5.7 billion settlement agreement with the pharmacy retailer Walgreens for their alleged contribution to the opioid epidemic.

The settlement reached Monday resolves a multistate lawsuit alleging Walgreens fueled and profited from the opioid addiction crisis by dispensing substances without proper oversight.

The abatement funds, which will be split amongst participating states, may bring in over $500 million to California’s ongoing efforts to provide treatment and services to those addicted to opioids.

“This settlement is another win in our ongoing fight to bring help and healing to California communities harmed by the opioid crisis,” said Bonta. “To all those struggling with substance abuse disorders, to all those desperately in need of treatment and recovery options — help is on the way.”

Walgreens also has to satisfy court-ordered requirements to help prevent another substance abuse crisis from occurring again. The company agreed to create a program to train employees on drug diversion prevention, investigate “suspicious” prescriptions before dispensing them and allow for site visits at pharmacy locations.

Walgreens also agreed to provide sales data from its distributor to drug manufacturers, in efforts to help identify and prevent times where prescription medicines are obtained illegally

Last month, Walmart also reached a multi-billion-dollar settlement agreement with state attorneys general to resolve a lawsuit with similar claims.

California is currently assessing settlement terms with CVS, another retail pharmacy chain that attorneys general alleged to have fueled the opioid crisis.

The post California One Of 18 States That Reached $5.7 Billion Opioid Settlement with Walgreens first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 97

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com