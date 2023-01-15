fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Oakland Post Politics Post News Group Stacey M. Brown Stacy Brown

California Family Whose Beachfront Properties were Seized 100 years ago, Sells Land Back to County for $20 Million
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

More Employers Demanding Employees Return to the Office

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics racism

Rev. Rhett H. James Honored During Dr. King Program

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Black History Commentary Community Family Featured Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Texas Metro News

COMMENTARY: YOU HAVE A DO-OVER!

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Texas Metro News

COMMENTARY: Chaos or Community, Circa 2023!

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Walmarts are closing or at least, Threatening to close

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

CBC Begins ‘Busy’ 2023 Meeting with Biden Administration Over Border Policies

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Black History Business Cars Commentary Community Featured Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Chevy Announces Nationwide Search for $100k ‘Lead Dream Chaser’ Opportunity

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Entertainment Government Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

What does activism look like in 2023? Curing our society’s systemic problem.

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Economy Energy Featured Government Health James Clyburn Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics racism Rep. James Clyburn

OP-ED: Pursuing Martin Luther King Jr.’s Beloved Community

#NNPA BlackPress

California Family Whose Beachfront Properties were Seized 100 years ago, Sells Land Back to County for $20 Million

Published

3 days ago

on

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell commemorate the signing of State legislation to return the land to the closest living heirs of the Charles and Willa Bruce. Credit / County of Los Angeles.

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Newswire

The great-grandchildren of the African American couple Willa and Charles Bruce, whose land in Southern California was taken in 1924 and returned to the family last year, have opted to sell it back to the local government for $20 million.

In the 1920s, the beach resort was extremely popular with African American tourists. At that time, Black people were not permitted on white beaches.

The site became famously known as “Bruce’s Beach.”

The children and grandchildren of Charles and Willa Bruce fought for decades to get back the land.

Chief Duane Yellow Feather Shepard, a family historian and spokesman for the Bruce family, stated in a 2021 interview, “It was a very significant location because there was nowhere else along the California coast where African Americans could go to enjoy the water.”

The Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacists often threatened the Bruce family, but they kept the resort open and took care of the land.

In 1924, the municipal council used eminent domain to take the land to build a park.

But, according to a TV show called “The Insider,” the area wasn’t used for many years.

Willa and Charles Bruce fought back in court, but their compensation was only $14,000. In recent years, local officials have estimated the property’s value to be as high as $75 million.

The area contains two coastal properties and is currently used for lifeguard training.

Janice Hahn, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, revealed that the family would sell the property back to the local government.

Hahn stated that the price was set through an appraisal.

Hahn stated, “This is what reparations look like, and it is a model I hope governments around the country would adopt.”

The statement made by Hahn may or may not be exactly what the Bruce family desired in addition to the restitution of their land.

In 2021, Anthony Bruce, the great-great-grandson of Willa and Charles Bruce, told The New York Times, “An apology would be the least they could do.”

The post California Family Whose Beachfront Properties were Seized 100 years ago, Sells Land Back to County for $20 Million first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 181

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com