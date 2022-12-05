fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

After Clinching Control of the Senate, Democrats Still Covet Victory in Georgia Runoff
Advertisement

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Advice Black History Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Health Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

Inspired by Dick Gregory, This D.C. Vegan is Still Teaching a Healthy Diet By Any Greens Necessary

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Government Lauren Victoria Burke National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics

Voter Turnout Records are Broken Once Again in Georgia for the Warnock vs. Walker Run-off

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Black History Commentary Community Featured Health Houston Forward Times Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Op-Ed

When Your Friends Do Not Understand Your Mental Health

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Education Featured Louisiana Weekly National News NNPA NNPA Newswire racism

White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was ‘Superior’

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Coronavirus COVID-19 Education Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire The AFRO American Newspaper

OPINION: Why High School Students Don’t Need the SAT Anymore

#NNPA BlackPress Atlanta Daily World Black History Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Film Movies National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Television TV Video

Will Smith Returns in Apple Original Films’ Drama “Emancipation”

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire The AFRO American Newspaper

Women Working Through Housing Instability, Other Challenges

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Health Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Rollingout.com

World AIDS Day 2022: Get on the Healthy Love Bus

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Coronavirus COVID-19 Featured Government Health Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Precinct Reporter Group News

World AIDS Day: Rapid Tests at LGBTQ Center

#NNPA BlackPress

After Clinching Control of the Senate, Democrats Still Covet Victory in Georgia Runoff

NNPA NEWSWIRE — With a Warnock win, Democrats would stand in position to hold an extra seat on every committee, making it much easier to move nominees or legislation on party-line votes. “It’s always better with 51 because we’re in a situation where you don’t have to have an even makeup of the committees,” President Joe Biden said after Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s victory in Pennsylvania. “And so that’s why it’s important, mostly. But it’s just simply better. The bigger the numbers, the better.”

Published

6 hours ago

on

The Georgia run-off election could either strengthen Democrats’ hold on the upper chamber of Congress or provide Republicans a fighting chance of blocking federal and even Supreme Court nominations.
The Georgia run-off election could either strengthen Democrats’ hold on the upper chamber of Congress or provide Republicans a fighting chance of blocking federal and even Supreme Court nominations.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

Just days before the Dec. 6 Georgia Senate runoff election, the state’s capital and most populous city surprisingly proved like an old Christmas fable: not much appeared stirring.

“It’s almost as if there isn’t a major election coming,” Washington Informer Publisher Denise Rolark Barnes relayed from Atlanta through an internal Slack message.

“There are literally no campaign signs anywhere,” Rolark Barnes stated.

Throughout her two-day visit to the Peach State, Rolark Barnes noticed only a few pro-Herschel Walker signs and “a sprinkling” of promotional material for Democratic Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“It’s almost as if there is a law that prohibits campaign signs,” she said. However, an abundance of television commercials continues to run.

Indeed, the city of Atlanta does restrict campaign signs.

It’s illegal without a permit to place them in a public right-of-way, including intersections, public roads, bridges, and sidewalks. The city fines any campaign in violation, and authorities remove such signs.

Still, the bigger picture remains the election that could either strengthen Democrats’ hold on the upper chamber of Congress or provide Republicans a fighting chance of blocking federal and even Supreme Court nominations.

During the midterm election, Democrats flipped one seat when Lt. Gov. John Fetterman defeated Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. The win assured Democrats of at least 50 seats and the majority because Vice President Kamala Harris counted as the tie-breaking vote.

However, a 51-49 edge could allow Democrats freedom from conservative West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who blocked some of President Joe Biden’s agenda during the administration’s first two years.

With 51 votes, Democrats can now afford to lose a member and still pass legislation (Although, with Republicans seizing control of the House, it’s unlikely any meaningful legislation will pass during the next two years).

“Democrats need to gain every seat they can from the 2022 election cycle. Holding the Senate this year is a massive achievement, but keeping it again in two years’ time will be a gargantuan task,” Political Analyst Chris Cillizza wrote.

“Democrats would much rather start the 2024 cycle with a bit of cushion provided by a Warnock win.”

An evenly divided Senate “slows everything down,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer remarked. “So, it makes a big difference to us.”

Further, in a 50-50 Senate, committees are evenly split between the two parties, which causes additional steps when a vote is tied. That forces the party in the majority to hold votes on the Senate floor to move bills or nominees forward.

With a Warnock win, Democrats would stand in position to hold an extra seat on every committee, making it much easier to move nominees or legislation on party-line votes.

“It’s always better with 51 because we’re in a situation where you don’t have to have an even makeup of the committees,” Biden said after Fetterman’s victory. “And so that’s why it’s important, mostly. But it’s just simply better. The bigger the numbers, the better.”

With a 51-seat majority, Vice President Harris doesn’t have to remain close to Washington when the Senate votes.

Harris already has broken 26 ties in two years in office, doubling what former Vice President Mike Pence did during his four-year term.

Earlier this year, Harris reminded everyone that the nation’s first vice president, John Adams, had cast 29 tie-breaking votes during his two terms from 1789 to 1797.

“So, as vice president, I’m also the president of the United States Senate. And in that role, I broke John Adams’s record of casting the most tie-breaking votes in a single term,” Harris said in September.

“This kid who was born in Oakland, California, and graduated from an HBCU just broke the record of John Adams. We should all fully appreciate how history can take a turn.”

Post Views: 77

Related Topics:

A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com