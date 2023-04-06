AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 15 Now Streaming

AfroPop is a series that is unapologetically Black and season 15 is now streaming on The World Channel. Season 15 of the series launched with the U.S. television broadcast premiere of the documentary Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters, a film about a giant of dance: Tony-Award-winning choreographer Bill T. Jones.

The documentary explores Jones’s masterpiece about the AIDS crisis, created during the height of the health emergency that saw his dance company suffering heartbreaking losses from HIV. The film also takes audiences into the studio of the film’s co-director, dance educator Rosalynde LeBlanc, as she teaches the piece to current-day students who struggle to connect to the earlier time and the work. Watch the trailer here.

Other films in the series spotlight global music icon and activist Angélique Kidjo (April 10), talented octogenarian artist Bill Taylor (April 17), celebrated traditional dancer Atanásio Nyusi (April 24) and jazz legend Thelonious Monk (May 1). These films are available now to stream on the PBS App, various streaming platforms like Apple TV and Roku and the WorldChannel.org.

AfroPop was created because Black directors had nowhere for their work to go. Today, the need for those stories and information about the myriad contributions of Black people to America – and the world is more urgent than ever.

The film premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on public television’s WORLD Channel and streams on the YouTube channels of WORLD and BPM.

This post was written by Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D., founder & editor in chief of the award-winning news site The Burton Wire, celebrating a decade of excellence. Follow Nsenga on Twitter @Ntellectual. Follow The Burton Wire on Twitter @BurtonWireNews.

This article originally appeared in The Burton Wire.