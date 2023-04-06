fbpx
Connect with us

Entertainment Featured National News Nsenga K. Burton The Burton Wire

AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 15 Now Streaming
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

Global Unveiling VW ID.7 NYC #AutoNetwork #ID7

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

VW ID.7 All-Electric Global Unveiling NYC

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

New ID.7 Unveiled

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

VW ID.7 All-Electric Global Unveiling NYC 360 Video

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Education Entertainment Featured Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Sports The Atlanta Voice

Atlanta Hosts Second Annual Black Sports Business Symposium

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

Welcome to Luxury

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

I’m not a pilot

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

Advanced Park

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

Struggling…

Entertainment

AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 15 Now Streaming

THE BURTON WIRE — The documentary explores Jones’s masterpiece about the AIDS crisis, created during the height of the health emergency that saw his dance company suffering heartbreaking losses from HIV. The film also takes audiences into the studio of the film’s co-director, dance educator Rosalynde LeBlanc, as she teaches the piece to current-day students who struggle to connect to the earlier time and the work. Watch the trailer here.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

AfroPop is a series that is unapologetically Black and season 15 is now streaming on The World Channel. Season 15 of the series launched with the U.S. television broadcast premiere of the documentary Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters, a film about a giant of dance: Tony-Award-winning choreographer Bill T. Jones.

The documentary explores Jones’s masterpiece about the AIDS crisis, created during the height of the health emergency that saw his dance company suffering heartbreaking losses from HIV. The film also takes audiences into the studio of the film’s co-director, dance educator Rosalynde LeBlanc, as she teaches the piece to current-day students who struggle to connect to the earlier time and the work. Watch the trailer here.

Other films in the series spotlight global music icon and activist Angélique Kidjo (April 10), talented octogenarian artist Bill Taylor (April 17), celebrated traditional dancer Atanásio Nyusi (April 24) and jazz legend Thelonious Monk (May 1). These films are available now to stream on the PBS App, various streaming platforms like Apple TV and Roku and the WorldChannel.org.

AfroPop was created because Black directors had nowhere for their work to go. Today, the need for those stories and information about the myriad contributions of Black people to America – and the world is more urgent than ever.

The film premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on public television’s WORLD Channel and streams on the YouTube channels of WORLD and BPM.

This post was written by Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D., founder & editor in chief of the award-winning news site The Burton Wire, celebrating a decade of excellence. Follow Nsenga on Twitter @Ntellectual.

Follow The Burton Wire on Twitter @BurtonWireNews.

This article originally appeared in The Burton Wire.

Post Views: 129

Related Topics:

Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D. is an award-winning writer, entrepreneur and professor living her best life with her daughter Kai and fur-son Mr. Miyagi. She is founder and editor-in-chief of The Burton Wire, a news blog covering news of the African Diaspora. Dr. Burton is an expert in the intersection of race, class, gender, sexuality and media related industries. An activist scholar, Nsenga has authored numerous articles on the subject and recently co-edited a book on Black Women’s Mental Health. You can see and hear her on radio, tv and new media waxing poetic about these issues. In her spare time she vacillates between fighting the power and Happy Hour. Follow her on Twitter @Ntellectual.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com