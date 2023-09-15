fbpx
Connect with us

Black History Commentary Community Crime Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire racism

60th Anniversary of Birmingham Church Bombing Unites Families of Victims and Perpetrators 
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Featured Financial Management Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Op-Ed Politics Press Room

OP-ED: Turning the Page — $2.2 Billion in Financial Relief for Farmers, Ranchers, and Landowners Who Faced Discrimination

Black History Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Lauren Victoria Burke Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room Sports

 Record Number of Black Quarterbacks Have Starting Positions in the NFL for the 2023-2024 Season

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Health National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics The AFRO American Newspaper

Commentary: Bridging the gap: cancer prevention for communities of color

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Dallas Weekly Entertainment Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Video youtube

The Dallas Weekly: Speaking of People - April Watson (CEO of the Weed Spot)

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Entertainment Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Sports The AFRO American Newspaper

Coco Gauff wins the US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

ATTENTION: DO YOU KNOW THE ‘NEW’ TEXAS LAWS???

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Cultural Documentarian Candacy Taylor’s “Negro Motorist Green Book” Exhibition Travels to Houston Museum

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Op-Ed

When Will We Raise the Minimum Wage?

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community COVID-19 Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

New COVID-19 Variant, “Pirola,” Raises Concerns Amidst Ongoing Crises

Black History

60th Anniversary of Birmingham Church Bombing Unites Families of Victims and Perpetrators 

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Despite being born on opposite sides of one of the most heinous events of the civil rights movement, McNair and Fields shared a common goal: to speak out against hate. As the nation reflects on the 60th anniversary of this tragic event, McNair implored people to remember what transpired and contemplate how to prevent such hatred from rearing its head again.

Published

1 day ago

on

16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, photographed using a Canon Powershot S410 digital camera. (By John Morse)
16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, photographed using a Canon Powershot S410 digital camera. (By John Morse)

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Four innocent young girls getting ready for Sunday services died when the Ku Klux Klan detonated a devastating bomb inside Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church sixty years ago. Today, as the nation commemorates the somber 60th anniversary of that fateful September 15, 1963, day, two remarkable women, Lisa McNair, and Tammie Fields, stand united not only by their shared tragedy but also by their unwavering message to combat hate. McNair’s sister, Denise, was one of the four girls who tragically died in the bombing. In contrast, Fields’ father, Charles Cagle, was initially questioned as a potential suspect in the horrific church bombing but was never charged. Decades after this devastating event, the two women crossed paths at a Black History Month event, forging a seemingly improbable connection and an enduring friendship.

Despite being born on opposite sides of one of the most heinous events of the civil rights movement, McNair and Fields shared a common goal: to speak out against hate. As the nation reflects on the 60th anniversary of this tragic event, McNair implored people to remember what transpired and contemplate how to prevent such hatred from rearing its head again. “People killed my sister just because of the color of her skin,” McNair passionately declared in an interview with the Associated Press. “Don’t look at this anniversary as just another day. Instead, consider what each of us can do individually to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”

The explosion occurred when dynamite, surreptitiously placed outside the 16th Street Baptist Church underneath a set of stairs, exploded. The four girls, ages 11 to 14, were assembled in a downstairs washroom before Sunday services when the devastating blast occurred. Tragically, 11-year-old Denise McNair and her friends, 14-year-olds Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson, and Addie Mae Collins, all perished in the explosion. A fifth girl, Sarah Collins Rudolph, Addie Mae’s sister, was also in the room and sustained severe injuries, including losing an eye.

The vile act of violence took place during the zenith of the civil rights movement, just eight months after then-Gov. George Wallace defiantly proclaimed, “segregation forever.” It occurred a mere two weeks following Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington, D.C. Three Ku Klux Klansmen were convicted in connection with the bombing: Robert Chambliss in 1977, Thomas Blanton in 2001, and Bobby Frank Cherry in 2002.

Tammie Fields, now 64, was a toddler during the bombing. She vividly remembers her father, who died several years ago, harboring deep-seated hatred and bitterness toward Black individuals. Racial slurs were commonplace, and she was encouraged to despise her Black classmates. Fields credited her preacher grandfather with showing her a different path in life. “The most important thing to me is that my children will never know the hate that I’ve known,” Fields shared.

Lisa McNair, 58, was born a year after her sister’s tragic death, and she grew up witnessing the profound sorrow that haunted her parents. Her mother often took her and her siblings to the cemetery, where she would grieve or sit solemnly. In her book, “Dear Denise: Letters to the Sister I Never Knew,” McNair candidly wrote about her life in the aftermath of the bombing. When she first heard of Tammie Fields and learned that both were scheduled to attend the same church program, she admitted to being hesitant. “Originally, I didn’t really want to meet her,” McNair confided to AP. “I was kind of nervous about it, even though she didn’t do it. It was almost like meeting the person who killed your sister, in a way. You’re trying to figure out how I should feel about this?”

Despite her reservations, the two women eventually met at another church where Fields was speaking. McNair listened from a pew, and when the event concluded, the two women shared a heartfelt embrace, tears streaming down their faces. “I was extremely, extremely nervous. She had every right not to accept me, but she did,” Fields remembered in a discussion with the AP. McNair recognized the authenticity of Fields’ desire for reconciliation. Fields, now a grandmother with Black children and mixed-race grandchildren, refrained from discussing the bombing for an extended period. However, she now firmly believes that open dialogue is essential for progress. “How is it ever going to change in the world if we’re not honest?” she pondered.

Lisa McNair also expressed concern about the current political climate, where some politicians appear to be deliberately stoking divisive rhetoric. She sees valuable lessons in the events of 60 years ago for today’s society. “So much hate, so much racism is coming back up. That’s the thing that upsets me and saddens me; we should have made more progress. I think we’re going backward instead of forward,” McNair lamented.

During a recent speech in Montgomery, Alabama, McNair unveiled a small box that the funeral home had given to her family and contained items found with Denise, including patent leather shoes, a pocketbook, and a delicate handkerchief. Among these items was a chunk of concrete, about the size of a rock, embedded in Denise’s head, ultimately causing her death. “It shows that racism can kill. Hateful words can kill. And this is a tangible piece of that,” McNair declared solemnly.

Post Views: 121

Related Topics:

A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com