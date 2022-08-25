fbpx
360 Video of Luxury Interior 2022 Audi Q5 S Line 45 TFSI quattro
360 Video of Luxury Interior 2022 Audi Q5 S Line 45 TFSI quattro

You have the best view and full control of 360 look at the 2022 Audi Q5 S Line 45 TFSI quattro interior. 2022 Audi Q5 S Line is a sporty small SUV with many luxury cues. #AutoNetwork #Q5.

Visit our channel for more walkarounds, and car reviews, with POV test drives of your dream car. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuN8D-xz08dJGWXVDMEIA1A
2022 Audi Q5 S Line 45 TFSI quattro 2.0L Turbocharged TFSI I4 Engine
261 HP @ 273 lb-ft Torque
7 Speed Automatic Transmission
Exterior Color: Glacier White Metallic
Interior Color: Atlas Beige w/Granite Gray Stitching
23 MPG City, 28 MPG Highway, 25 MPG Combined
MSRP: $58,405.00
Pros
* Black Optic Package – 20″ Wheels, All Season Tires, Black Body Elements, Roof Rails
* Good Ride Quality and Responsive Handling
* Large Cabin Space
* Quality Infotainment System

Cons
* None

