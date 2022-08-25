360 Video of Luxury Interior 2022 Audi Q5 S Line 45 TFSI quattro

You have the best view and full control of 360 look at the 2022 Audi Q5 S Line 45 TFSI quattro interior. 2022 Audi Q5 S Line is a sporty small SUV with many luxury cues. #AutoNetwork #Q5.

2022 Audi Q5 S Line 45 TFSI quattro 2.0L Turbocharged TFSI I4 Engine

261 HP @ 273 lb-ft Torque

7 Speed Automatic Transmission

Exterior Color: Glacier White Metallic

Interior Color: Atlas Beige w/Granite Gray Stitching

23 MPG City, 28 MPG Highway, 25 MPG Combined

MSRP: $58,405.00

Pros

* Black Optic Package – 20″ Wheels, All Season Tires, Black Body Elements, Roof Rails

* Good Ride Quality and Responsive Handling

* Large Cabin Space

* Quality Infotainment System

Cons

* None

