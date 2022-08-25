2023 Lexus RX500h Introduction Along with All Other RX Models

Get a 360 look behind the scene at the exciting reveal of the all-new 2023 RX in sunny Santa Barbara, CA. The 2023 Lexus car introduction RX500h now comes in a flashy new color, design, features, and much more. Take a look around the presentation in session and see if you recognize any of the auto journalists invited.

#2023lexusrx500h #africanamericancarreviewer #autoservicecoupons #carreviewnew #newcarreviews #carreviews2022 #carreviewswebsites #usauto #autonetwork #autonetwork.com #360degreecar #newcarcompany #newcarcompanies #povtestdrive #carreviews #carreviewswebsites #youtubecarreviews #bestcarreviews #electriccarreviews2022 #2023rx350

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuN8D-xz08dJGWXVDMEIA1A