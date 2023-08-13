fbpx
360 Video Interior 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X 4xe
360 Video Interior 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X 4xe

Published

3 weeks ago

on

AutoNetworkSun, August 13, 2023 6:40am

360 Video Interior 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X 4xe you control the camera.
The Rubicon X 4xe offers excellent visibility with an unobstructed 360-degree view. The integrated off-road camera is a pleasant addition, though more suited to trail drives than urban roads. Nevertheless, safety features such as blind-spot and cross-path detection along with ParkSense rear park-assist system ensure a stress-free drive, even in tight parking situations.

Now, onto a key aspect for the urban dweller: city-based social activities. The Rubicon X is perfect for block parties or tailgating events. The generous interior space can accommodate several adults comfortably while the acoustic front seat-area carpet helps keep conversations intimate even on busy streets.

The one-button Sky One-Touch Power-Top is a delightful feature that transforms the vehicle into an open-air party space within seconds. Amplifying the experience is the Alpine premium audio system that delivers crisp, surround sound – a treat for audiophiles at any gathering.
Use the icon in the top left corner of the video panel to have full control of the camera to look up, down, and around the interior. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Leave your comments on the 360 video below.

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

