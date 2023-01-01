fbpx
2023 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport SUV Walkaround | POV Test Drive
Raiti's Rides - AutoNetwork Reports 387

Cinematic Walkaround w/POV Drive 2022 Audi A3 40 TFSI quattro

Useful Nuggets of Wisdom from Joe Raiti - AutoNetwork Reports 387

2022 Toyota GR Supra Walkaround | POV Test Drive

Final New Car Reviews of 2022 - AutoNetwork Reports 388

Our Picks for Most Influential Story in 2022 and 2023 Projections - AutoNetwork Reports 388

The Biggest Fool of 2022

Covid 19 and connecting with our community

LIVE! — HE SAID..., HE SAID..., HE SAID...: 'THE YEAR IN REVIEW" — FRIDAY 12.30.22 7PM EST

2023 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport Walkaround | POV Test Drive luxury small SUV feel the ride with our POV drives. Best heard with earbuds/headset. This Argent Silver pops with black accents.
2023 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport
2.0L Turbo 4 Cylinder Engine
235 HP @ 258 lb-ft Torque
9 Speed Automatic Transmission
Exterior Color: Argent Silver Metallic
Interior Color: Jet Black w/Cinnamon Accents
22 MPG City, 29 MPG Highway, 24 MPG Combined
MSRP: $57,510.00

Pros
* Unmistakable Cadillac Exterior Design
* Off-Road Mode
* Comfortable Ride
* More Safety Features Than You Can Imagine
* Bose Surround Sound w/13 Speakers and Amplifier System

Cons
* Loud Engine Noise When Accelerating
* Lack Luster Interior Design

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

