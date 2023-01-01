#NNPA BlackPress
2023 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport SUV Walkaround | POV Test Drive
2023 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport Walkaround | POV Test Drive luxury small SUV feel the ride with our POV drives. Best heard with earbuds/headset. This Argent Silver pops with black accents.
2023 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport
2.0L Turbo 4 Cylinder Engine
235 HP @ 258 lb-ft Torque
9 Speed Automatic Transmission
Exterior Color: Argent Silver Metallic
Interior Color: Jet Black w/Cinnamon Accents
22 MPG City, 29 MPG Highway, 24 MPG Combined
MSRP: $57,510.00
Pros
* Unmistakable Cadillac Exterior Design
* Off-Road Mode
* Comfortable Ride
* More Safety Features Than You Can Imagine
* Bose Surround Sound w/13 Speakers and Amplifier System
Cons
* Loud Engine Noise When Accelerating
* Lack Luster Interior Design
Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.
