2023 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport SUV Walkaround | POV Test Drive

2023 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport Walkaround | POV Test Drive luxury small SUV feel the ride with our POV drives. Best heard with earbuds/headset. This Argent Silver pops with black accents.

2023 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport

2.0L Turbo 4 Cylinder Engine

235 HP @ 258 lb-ft Torque

9 Speed Automatic Transmission

Exterior Color: Argent Silver Metallic

Interior Color: Jet Black w/Cinnamon Accents

22 MPG City, 29 MPG Highway, 24 MPG Combined

MSRP: $57,510.00

Pros

* Unmistakable Cadillac Exterior Design

* Off-Road Mode

* Comfortable Ride

* More Safety Features Than You Can Imagine

* Bose Surround Sound w/13 Speakers and Amplifier System

Cons

* Loud Engine Noise When Accelerating

* Lack Luster Interior Design

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/