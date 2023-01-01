#NNPA BlackPress
2022 Toyota GR Supra Walkaround | POV Test Drive
2022 Toyota GR Supra Walkaround | POV Test Drive. Feel the ride with our POV drives. Best heard with earbuds/headset. This Renaissance Red pops with black accents.
2022 Toyota GR Supra
2.0L Twin Turbo 4 Cylinder Engine
255 HP @ 295 lb-ft- Torque
Exterior Color: Renaissance Red
Interior Color: Black Alcantara Sport Seats
25 MPG City, 32 MPG Highway, 28 MPG Combined
MSRP: $47,700.00
Pros
* Classic Design
* Responsive Handling
* Sports Car Ride – You Feel The Road
* Quick Acceleration
* Very Supportive Drivers Seat w/Lumbar Adjustment
* All The Safety Features
Cons
* Noisy Cabin
Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.
View our detailed video walkarounds, walkthroughs, and 360 videos of the most sought-after new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, Vans, and Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models in their entirety at full screen.
