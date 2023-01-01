2022 Toyota GR Supra Walkaround | POV Test Drive. Feel the ride with our POV drives. Best heard with earbuds/headset. This Renaissance Red pops with black accents.

2022 Toyota GR Supra

2.0L Twin Turbo 4 Cylinder Engine

255 HP @ 295 lb-ft- Torque

Exterior Color: Renaissance Red

Interior Color: Black Alcantara Sport Seats

25 MPG City, 32 MPG Highway, 28 MPG Combined

MSRP: $47,700.00

Pros

* Classic Design

* Responsive Handling

* Sports Car Ride – You Feel The Road

* Quick Acceleration

* Very Supportive Drivers Seat w/Lumbar Adjustment

* All The Safety Features

Cons

* Noisy Cabin

