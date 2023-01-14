fbpx
Why Minority Dealers Outperform Other Dealers.
Why Minority Dealers Outperform Other Dealers.

Published

2 days ago

on

AutoNetworkSat, January 14, 2023 9:40am

Source:
https://www.podbean.com/eau/pb-hhu5p-1357447

First Interview by Hugene Fields, the new president of the National Association of Minority Auto Dealers, since taking office. AutoNetwork Reports 389 Get to know NAMAD from the dealer, manufacturer, and consumer’s point of view.
Car Reviews of what we are driving this week. We help you better understand and appreciate your dream car. Find out why we would buy the new car or not.
Show Panelists: Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com
Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com
Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com
The auto talk show, #AutoNetwork Reports, is Live on YouTube weekly Thursday from 3:00 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET. where auto influencers discuss the week’s latest automotive news.
Visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows. Find out why they would buy the vehicle or not. Join our panel of auto journalists and influencers as we discuss this and simplify the latest auto industry news to help you appreciate the auto industry business. When available we let you know of any vehicle recalls and how to resolve them. Some of the auto influencers have sold cars so we provide car buying and auto leasing tips to save you time and money on your next car purchase.
AutoNetwork Reports simplify the latest auto industry news for you to help you appreciate the automotive industry.
{Introducing our new car buying program, https://www.CouponsOffersAndDeals.com/, for money and time-saving specials from select car dealers.}
Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

