fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

Why Is GM Making Buyers Pay $1500 for OnStar? AutoNetwork Reports 370
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

You can have sporty and luxury #Q5 #Shorts #AutoNetwork

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

The #Q5 invites you in. #Shorts #AutoNetwork

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Featured Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Conversations w/ Al McFarlane

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Featured Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Conversations w/ Al McFarlane

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Featured Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Conversations w/ Al McFarlane

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Featured Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Conversations w/ Al McFarlane

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Featured Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

4-14-22 Conversations with Al McFarlane

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Featured Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

7.6.22 Conversations With Al McFarlane - Creating Wealth, Creating Change

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

#FIYAH! LIVESTREAM — THURS. 12.10.20 11AM ET — DR. REGINA BENJAMIN, MD MBA

#NNPA BlackPress

Why Is GM Making Buyers Pay $1500 for OnStar? AutoNetwork Reports 370

Published

46 mins ago

on

AutoNetworkFri, August 12, 2022 8:27am

GM chastizes dealers for markups but forces customers to pay $1500 for OnStar whether they want it or not. Go figure. Tires become the new oil change for EVs. Kia recalls 297K Optimas. Consumers becoming less loyal to auto dealers and car companies for high markups and high car prices. An extreme shortage of technicians in the industry. More women are needed in the industry.
Car Reviews of what we are driving this week. We help you better understand and appreciate your dream car. Find out why we would buy the new car or not. Join our panel of influencers as we review new cars. New Car Reviews – V90 Volvo, QX60 Infiniti AutoNetwork Reports. Learn about VinFast, a Vietnamese car company, producing EVs for the U.S. market; Detroit Auto Show, and much more. Car Reviews of what we are driving this week. We help you better understand and appreciate your dream car. Find out why we would buy the new car or not. Join our panel of influencers as we review new cars.

Show Panelists:
Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com
Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com
Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com

The auto talk show, #AutoNetwork Reports, is Live on YouTube weekly Thursday from 3:00 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET. where auto influencers discuss the week’s latest automotive news. Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.
Find out why they would buy the vehicle or not. Join our panel of auto journalists influencers as we discuss this and simplify the latest auto industry news to help you appreciate the auto industry business.

When available we let you know of any vehicle recalls and how to resolve them. Some of the auto influencers have sold cars so we provide car buying and auto leasing tips to save you time and money on your next car purchase. AutoNetwork Reports simplify the latest auto industry news for you to help you appreciate the automotive industry.

{Introducing our new car buying program, https://www.CouponsOffersAndDeals.com/, for money and time-saving specials from select car dealers.}

Like us and share, https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork, on Facebook.
#AutoNetwork
#AutoNetworkReports

[Subscribe to our channel now for more videos]

** Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
** LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

#newcar #africanamericancarreviewer #autoservicecoupons #carreviewnew #newcarreviews #carreviews2022 #carreviewswebsites #usauto #autonetwork #autonetwork.com #360degreecar #newcarcompany #newcarcompanies #povtestdrive #carreviews #carreviewswebsites #youtubecarreviews #bestcarreviews #electriccarreviews2022

Post Views: 50

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com