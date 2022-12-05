fbpx
When Your Friends Do Not Understand Your Mental Health
When Your Friends Do Not Understand Your Mental Health

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Your goal is to get better: Concentrate on how you can face your fears and anxieties.  Don't waste your time arguing with your colleagues who are giving you a difficult time. This isn't a public relations event where you need to get approval from everyone. This is your life and you are the one suffering. Your main focus is to get better.

Talk to a professional who can help relieve your depression and anxieties. They will be able to provide you with suggestions and insights on how to deal with your current problem.

By Stan Popovich, Houston Forward Times Contributor

Do you struggle with your mental health and have a difficult time in getting the people you know to be more understanding?

In some cases, your colleagues might give you a hard time regarding your anxieties and depression.

As a result, here are seven suggestions on how to deal with the people you know regarding your mental health issues:

  1. Listen to the professionals and not your friends: Your peers may mean well, but when it comes down to it, the professionals are aware of your circumstances more than anyone. A counselor knows what you are going through and can help you deal with your problems. When you have questions about your mental health, consult with a therapist.
  2. Don’t argue with others: It is important that you do not get into arguments with those who are giving you a rough time. Your number one priority is to get relief from your anxieties. It is not your job to worry about how others may view your circumstances. Your health is more important than what other people may think.
  3. Your goal is to get better: Concentrate on how you can face your fears and anxieties.  Don’t waste your time arguing with your colleagues who are giving you a difficult time. This isn’t a public relations event where you need to get approval from everyone. This is your life and you are the one suffering. Your main focus is to get better.
  4. Tell your friends to learn about your situation: Explain to your peers that the best way for them to help you is to learn about your mental health issues. They could talk to a counselor, read some good books, or join a support group to better understand your situation. If your friends won’t make an effort, then stay away from them because they will only make things worse.
  5. Distance yourself from those who give you a difficult time: Distance yourself from those who won’t make an effort to help understand what you are going through. You need to surround yourself with positive and supportive people. If you have problems or issues with a particular person, you can always ask a counselor for advice.
  6. You are not alone: It can be very frustrating to manage your fear-related issues when the people you know are on your case. Remember, you are not alone. There are millions of people around the world who struggle with their fears, anxieties, and depression. The key is to find those people who can relate to you through various organizations in your area.
  7. Join a local mental health support group: There are many mental health awareness support groups in your area. Many hospitals, churches, and counselors in your area will be able to provide you with a list of these organizations. These groups will be aware of your situation and can give you additional advice regarding your problems. In addition, talk to a professional who can help relieve your depression and anxieties. They will be able to provide you with suggestions and insights on how to deal with your current problem.

Stan Popovich is the author of the popular managing fear book, “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear.” For more information about Stan’s book and to get some more free mental health advice, please visit Stan’s website at http://www.managingfear.com.

