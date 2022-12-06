fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Tribune Black History Business Chicago Defender Commentary Community Defender News Service Featured Government Michigan Chronicle National New Pittsburgh Courier News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics

Warnock vs. Walker, Trump vs. DeSantis & What’s at Risk Moving Forward
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Art Black History Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Film Houston Defender Lifestyle Media Movies Music National News NNPA NNPA Newswire The AFRO American Newspaper

FILM: Top 10 Must-See Black documentaries

#NNPA BlackPress Atlanta Daily World Black History Commentary Community Featured Government Health Law Military National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics

Lawsuit Alleges U.S. Government Discriminated Against Black Veterans for Decades

#NNPA BlackPress Books Commentary Community Education Featured Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

BOOKS: Jerald LeVon Hoover Blends a Love of Sport & Friendship into New Children's Book

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire racism Stacy Brown

Racist Sentenced to Life in Prison for Buffalo Mass Killing of African Americans

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Entertainment Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room Sports Stacy Brown

PGA of America Offers Short-Term Employment Opportunities in Support of 2023 Major Championships through PGA JobMatch

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

2023 Audi Q4 e-tron

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

Dealer Profits Up

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

#Shorts #Tucson Which #HBCU Campus? #AutoNetwork

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

#Tucson #Shorts Leaving Campus of #HBCU #AutoNetwork

#NNPA BlackPress

Warnock vs. Walker, Trump vs. DeSantis & What’s at Risk Moving Forward

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Real Times Media’s Adell Henderson caught up with Chicago-based lobbyist and community activist Ashley M. Munson. The two jumped on camera to have a video conversation following up on some of the key talking points Munson shared with Chicago Defender contributing writer Arika Linton in a post midterm election wrap up article.

Published

3 hours ago

on

Ashley Munson is THAT girl. She’s anointed, educated and well-informed concerning the political agenda of our nation. By day, Ashley works as the Senior Manager of advocacy at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, and as Executive Director of the Illinois Black Collective INC. Ashley finds her purpose in being a lobbyist and activist, and talks with Real Times Media about the midterm election results, the Walker/Warnock runoff and “45”s decision to re-run for presidency in 2024.
Ashley Munson is THAT girl. She’s anointed, educated and well-informed concerning the political agenda of our nation. By day, Ashley works as the Senior Manager of advocacy at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, and as Executive Director of the Illinois Black Collective INC. Ashley finds her purpose in being a lobbyist and activist, and talks with Real Times Media about the midterm election results, the Walker/Warnock runoff and “45”s decision to re-run for presidency in 2024.

Real Times Media’s Adell Henderson caught up with Chicago-based lobbyist and community activist Ashley M. Munson to discuss the current state of politics. The two jumped on camera to have a video conversation following up on some of the key talking points Munson shared with Chicago Defender contributing writer Arika Linton in a post midterm election wrap up article.

The conversation includes:

  • Where are we now after the midterm elections
  • Concerns with Georgia’s runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker
  • Where is Vice-President Kamala Harris?
  • Why Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is such a threat to Donald Trump and the Democrats

Real Times Media was established in 2006, but the legacy stretches back over 100 years. They are preservers and purveyors of culture, both past and present. As the parent company to five of the country’s most respected African American-owned news organizations, the Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine, the Chicago Defender, the Michigan Chronicle, and the New Pittsburgh Courier, it is their job to maintain the heartbeat of the African American voice.

The post Warnock vs Walker, Trump vs DeSantis & What’s at Risk Moving Forward appeared first on Atlanta Daily World.

Post Views: 47

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com