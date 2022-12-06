Real Times Media’s Adell Henderson caught up with Chicago-based lobbyist and community activist Ashley M. Munson to discuss the current state of politics. The two jumped on camera to have a video conversation following up on some of the key talking points Munson shared with Chicago Defender contributing writer Arika Linton in a post midterm election wrap up article.

The conversation includes:

Where are we now after the midterm elections

Concerns with Georgia’s runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker

Where is Vice-President Kamala Harris?

Why Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is such a threat to Donald Trump and the Democrats

Real Times Media was established in 2006, but the legacy stretches back over 100 years. They are preservers and purveyors of culture, both past and present. As the parent company to five of the country’s most respected African American-owned news organizations, the Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine, the Chicago Defender, the Michigan Chronicle, and the New Pittsburgh Courier, it is their job to maintain the heartbeat of the African American voice.

The post Warnock vs Walker, Trump vs DeSantis & What’s at Risk Moving Forward appeared first on Atlanta Daily World.