US Senator Raphael Warnock joins the Conversation
Coco Gauf triumphed in the US Open. Kamala Harris is now responding to Republican women who say she would not be suitable to be President if something happened to Biden. US Senator Raphael Warnock joins the conversation.

Louisiana’s Angola Prison will not house any more minors.

A rapper from Las Vegas was taken into custody after he allegedly ‘admitted’ to killing someone in his music video.

If he were President, Vivek Ramaswamy would force out children of undocumented immigrants born in the US.

US Senator Raphael Warnock joins the conversation.

