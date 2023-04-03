#NNPA BlackPress
Urban League Fireside Chats
Recently reopening their doors Urban League of the Greater Bay Area began hosting a series of fireside chats at their new offices located @ Oakland City Center’s Lower Level-outside the entrance to 12th street BART. In honor of Women’s History month the topic for their March 26, fireside chat focused on “Women Leading the Way” and was moderated by the Executive Director, Kenneth Maxey.
Panel Speakers
Dr. Donna White Carey-Medical Director of Case Management Alameda Alliance for Health
Dr. Hanaa Hamdi-Founder & CEO Resilient Healthy Places & People
Deka Dike-Founder & CEO Omatochi
Sandy Nunez-V. P, Talent Management on Air for National Football League
They shared their struggles about the journey to achieve their goals and the sometimes sexist environments that they endured on their career paths. They also gave credit to the men and women that gave them insight and the strength to push forward to success.
To learn more about future fireside chats which are free to the public. Go to http://www.ulbayarea.org
Teresa Keng-Fremont City Councilmember
Sandy Nunez
Dr. Donna White Carey
Dr. Hanaa Hamii
Deka Dike
Michelle Phillps Oakland Inspector General
Bridget Cain-Clothing Store/Business Owner
