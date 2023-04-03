Urban League Fireside Chats

Recently reopening their doors Urban League of the Greater Bay Area began hosting a series of fireside chats at their new offices located @ Oakland City Center’s Lower Level-outside the entrance to 12th street BART. In honor of Women’s History month the topic for their March 26, fireside chat focused on “Women Leading the Way” and was moderated by the Executive Director, Kenneth Maxey.

Panel Speakers

Dr. Donna White Carey-Medical Director of Case Management Alameda Alliance for Health

Dr. Hanaa Hamdi-Founder & CEO Resilient Healthy Places & People

Deka Dike-Founder & CEO Omatochi

Sandy Nunez-V. P, Talent Management on Air for National Football League

They shared their struggles about the journey to achieve their goals and the sometimes sexist environments that they endured on their career paths. They also gave credit to the men and women that gave them insight and the strength to push forward to success.

To learn more about future fireside chats which are free to the public. Go to http://www.ulbayarea.org

Teresa Keng-Fremont City Councilmember

Sandy Nunez

Dr. Donna White Carey

Dr. Hanaa Hamii

Deka Dike

Michelle Phillps Oakland Inspector General

Bridget Cain-Clothing Store/Business Owner

