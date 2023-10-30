Unveiling the Powerful New Lexus TX Get Behind the Wheel. Lexus, a name synonymous with luxury and refinement, has thrown its hat into the ring of 3-row SUVs with the 2024 TX 350 FWD. At an estimated MSRP of $55,050, the TX 350 is positioned to compete with rivals in the mid-luxury SUV segment. With a sleek exterior in ‘Caviar’ and a plush ‘Peppercorn’ interior, this new entrant surely has its eyes on the prize. But how does it stack up? Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/