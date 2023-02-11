fbpx
Unveiling the Cutting Edge 2023 Kia Niro SX Touring HEV – A Video Walkaround

8 hours ago

February 11, 2023

The 2023 Kia Niro SX Touring HEV is a stylish and well-handling hybrid crossover that offers ample storage space and two drive modes. With a 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and a hybrid electric motor, the Niro provides 139 HP and 195 lb-ft of torque, making it a capable and efficient choice for city or highway driving. With an impressive combined fuel economy of 49 MPG, the Niro delivers great value for its price point of $36,435.

One of the standout features of the Niro is its 2-tone paint and stylish design, which gives it a unique and modern look. The vehicle handles very well, and its lane-keeping system is good. Additionally, owners will appreciate the 500 kWh of complimentary charging at Electrify America chargers.

However, the Niro also has some limitations, including excessive road and wind noise in the cabin. Despite this, the Niro is equipped with a range of safety features, including a forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision warning, and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, among others.

The interior of the Niro is well-appointed, with a 10.25″ touchscreen with navigation, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, a Harman/Kardon premium audio system, and a wireless phone charger. The front seats are heated and ventilated, and the steering wheel is also heated, making it a comfortable ride. Other features include a power sunroof, 18″ alloy wheels, and a power liftgate.

In conclusion, the 2023 Kia Niro SX Touring HEV is a stylish and efficient crossover that offers a range of features and great value for its price. While it has some limitations, it is a great choice for those who are looking for a hybrid vehicle that offers both efficiency and style.

View our detailed video walkarounds, walkthroughs, and 360 videos of the most sought-after new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, Vans, and Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models in their entirety at full screen.

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

