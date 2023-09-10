Jeffery Robinson, Senior Director of Build Wealth Minnesota, will be stepping in for host Al McFarlane today. Join him and his esteemed guests as he dives into the captivating topic of unlocking the true value of home ownership and wealth building.

In this engaging episode, the panel will share their insights on the importance of home ownership and how it contributes to generational wealth. This episode is part of a larger initiative called 9,000 Equities, aiming to finance 9,000 new homeowners in Minnesota over the next five to seven years, ultimately working towards reducing the state’s wealth equity and homeownership gap.

Don’t miss out on this thought-provoking discussion that explores the real estate market and the incredible benefits of owning a home. Tune in to The Conversation with Al McFarlane and unlock the key to building wealth through home ownership!

We hope you will join us at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST as we continue our ongoing conversations about how we can all make a difference in our community.

The Conversation With Al McFarlane (TCWAM), Weekdays at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST SUBSCRIBE to TCWAM on Insight News YouTube channel: / @insightnewsmn

Join ‘The Conversation with Al McFarlane’ live stream now! Text TCWAM to 929-566-6470 to receive notifications about our upcoming live streams.