fbpx
Connect with us

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Homeownership Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Video youtube

Unlocking the True Value of Home Ownership
Advertisement

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

73% of the mental health careworkforce is white.

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

US Senator Raphael Warnock joins the Conversation

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Entertainment Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

The Fight for Fair Housing and Racial Equality in the Twin Cities

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Entertainment Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Mayor Jacob Frey Discusses DOJ Findings on Minneapolis Police Conduct

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Entertainment Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

WNBA vet and Global Coach Sylvia Crawley Spann talks about life after the game and off the court

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Entertainment Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Groundbreaking Latina Playwright Karen Zacarías: The Story Behind 'Shane'

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Entertainment Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Harmony and Equality: Music Festivals and Building Inclusive Communities

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Entertainment Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Brett McNeal, Mitchell Brock, & Chris Moore talk about giving back, proper nutrition, & LeBron James

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Entertainment Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Conversation with writers Kelvin Johnson and J. Darnell Johnson

#LetItBeKnown

Unlocking the True Value of Home Ownership

In this engaging episode, the panel will share their insights on the importance of home ownership and how it contributes to generational wealth. This episode is part of a larger initiative called 9,000 Equities, aiming to finance 9,000 new homeowners in Minnesota over the next five to seven years, ultimately working towards reducing the state’s wealth equity and homeownership gap.

Published

9 hours ago

on

BlackPressUSA TVSun, September 10, 2023 6:34pm

Jeffery Robinson, Senior Director of Build Wealth Minnesota, will be stepping in for host Al McFarlane today. Join him and his esteemed guests as he dives into the captivating topic of unlocking the true value of home ownership and wealth building.

In this engaging episode, the panel will share their insights on the importance of home ownership and how it contributes to generational wealth. This episode is part of a larger initiative called 9,000 Equities, aiming to finance 9,000 new homeowners in Minnesota over the next five to seven years, ultimately working towards reducing the state’s wealth equity and homeownership gap.

Don’t miss out on this thought-provoking discussion that explores the real estate market and the incredible benefits of owning a home. Tune in to The Conversation with Al McFarlane and unlock the key to building wealth through home ownership!

We hope you will join us at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST as we continue our ongoing conversations about how we can all make a difference in our community.

The Conversation With Al McFarlane (TCWAM), Weekdays at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST SUBSCRIBE to TCWAM on Insight News YouTube channel:    / @insightnewsmn  

Join ‘The Conversation with Al McFarlane’ live stream now! Text TCWAM to 929-566-6470 to receive notifications about our upcoming live streams.

Post Views: 169

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com