fbpx
Connect with us

Commentary Community Crime Featured Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Press Room

Trump Agrees to $200K Bond in Georgia Election Interference Case
Advertisement

Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

NNPA President Launches Daily Radio Commentary Show in Partnership with USBC Radio Network

Commentary Community Crime Featured Government HBCU Lauren Victoria Burke Law NAACP National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics

Three Black People Murdered in Jacksonville at the Hands of a White Supremacist with an AK-47

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Historic March on Washington Anniversary Commemorated with Calls for Continued Civil Rights Struggle

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Chicago Chicago Defender Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics

COLUMN: Juxtaposition: Kamala Harris’s ‘Everytown’ Speech and the Racial Dynamics of Gun Violence

Commentary Community Crime Featured Law Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown

Donald Trump Booked in Georgia; Mugshot Publicly Released

Commentary Community Entertainment Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Sports Stacy Brown

Sha’Carrie Richardson Completes Comeback with 100-Meter Victory at World Championships

Black History Commentary Community Featured Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown

White House Black Press Champion Erica Loewe Takes on New Leadership Role in Biden-Harris Administration

Black History Commentary Community Education Featured National News NNPA Op-Ed Press Room

OP-ED: Building Democracy 60 Years After the March on Washington

Business Cars Commentary Community Entertainment Featured HBCU Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Chevrolet’s ‘Discover the Unexpected' Scholarships and Stipends Top $750,000 as it Closes 2023 HBCU Fellowship Program

Commentary

Trump Agrees to $200K Bond in Georgia Election Interference Case

NNPA NEWSWIRE — According to prosecutors, Cheseboro collaborated with Georgia Republicans in the weeks following the November 2020 election at the direction of Trump’s campaign.

Published

1 week ago

on

Trump Rally
Trump Rally

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

As part of the expansive Fulton County, Georgia, indictment, attorneys for former President Donald Trump and the District Attorney have reached a $200,000 bond agreement. The Atlanta Voice was the first to report Trump’s bond agreement. Additionally, a $100,000 bond agreement was reached for one of Trump’s attorneys, John Eastman, while a $10,000 deal was afforded Scott Graham Hall, a bail bondsman from the Atlanta area who was allegedly involved in the theft of Dominion Voting Systems’ voting information from Coffee County. An attorney for lawyer Kenneth Cheseboro also appeared at Willis’ office on Monday, Aug. 21.

According to prosecutors, Cheseboro collaborated with Georgia Republicans in the weeks following the November 2020 election at the direction of Trump’s campaign. Cheseboro worked on the coordination and execution of a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate fraudulently declaring that Trump won and identifying themselves as the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors. The cases have been assigned to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who signed both bond agreements. According to AtlantaNewsFirst.com, the agreement between Eastman and the court includes a $20,000 bond for the sole RICO charge he faces.

Eastman, a former dean of the law school at Chapman University in Southern California, allegedly was intimately involved in some of Trump’s endeavors to retain power after the 2020 election. He argued in a memo that the twice-impeached and now four-times indicted Trump could remain in office if, during a joint session of Congress during which electoral votes would be tabulated, Vice President Mike Pence overturned the election results. The plan allegedly included installing a slate of “alternate” electors in seven swing states, including Georgia, who would fraudulently certify that Trump won their states.

Trump, whom a civil jury earlier this year found responsible for sexual assault, and 18 others were charged with 41 counts related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. The former president has now been charged with 91 felony counts across four indictments in three states. If convicted on all charges, he faces more than 800 years in prison. Trump and the others named in the indictment have until this Friday at noon to surrender.

Post Views: 296

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com