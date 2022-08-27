fbpx
The Warriors and Chase Host Black Excellence Scholarship Celebration at Chase's Community Center
The Warriors and Chase Host Black Excellence Scholarship Celebration at Chase's Community Center

Published

2 days ago

on

Post Newsgroup Staff

On, Aug. 8, the Golden State Warriors and Chase hosted a Black Excellence Scholarship Celebration at Chase’s Community Center in Oakland to support the next generation of collegiate students, in conjunction with the National College Resources Foundation as part of their Black College Expo initiatives.

During the event — emceed by ABC’s Kumasi Aaron — six Bay Area students who are attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the fall were awarded with scholarships and two tickets to a Warriors game next season.

Warriors Legend Dorell Wright joined to share some insights and Mayor Libby Schaaf also dropped by to congratulate the young scholars.

The students participated in a financial literacy session led by Myesha Brown, Community Manager at Chase’s Oakland Community Center, and had the opportunity to hear from Dr. Theresa Price of the National College Resource Foundation; David Diggs, Regional Manager for Multifamily Lending at Chase; and David Kelly, Chief Legal Officer for the Golden State Warriors.

“We’re proud to be working with the Warriors and National College Resource Foundation to celebrate these young successful scholars and congratulate them on their next educational journeys,” said Brown. “As an HBCU alum myself, it was rewarding to be able to share my past educational experiences, as well as highlight important financial wellness practices to help them plan for the future.”

The Warriors and Chase celebrate Black History year-round through Beyond28, an integrated campaign that aims to recognize and honor Black culture beyond the 28 days of February through various community activities.

The post The Warriors and Chase Host Black Excellence Scholarship Celebration at Chase’s Community Center first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

