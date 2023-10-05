Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Crime Featured Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire racism Stacy Brown

Tenth Annual Wrongful Conviction Day Shines Light on Injustice
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Charlene Crowell Community Economy Education Featured Government Health Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics

Understanding the Nation’s Ticking Fiscal Time Clock 

#NNPA BlackPress Crime Featured Government Law Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Electrocution, Jailing Political Enemies, and Indictments: Trump Goes off the Rails as His Legal Woes and Controversial Remarks Dominate Headlines

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Health Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

Whoopi Goldberg Sparks Debate Over Idris Elba’s Therapy Revelation

#NNPA BlackPress Atlanta Daily World Black History Commentary Community Entertainment Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Sports

Simone Biles Becomes Most Decorated and Dominant Gymnast in the World

#NNPA BlackPress Community Crime Education Featured HBCU National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

Multiple Suspects Sought After Shooting Incident at Morgan State University

#NNPA BlackPress Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

BREAKING NEWS: McCarthy’s Downfall: Rogue Republicans Remove House Speaker in Unprecedented Vote

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Texas Metro News

COMMENTARY: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is About Belonging

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured In Memoriam National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Texas Metro News

COMMENTARY: My Fair Lady

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Dallas Weekly Entertainment Fashion Featured Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Empowering Black Men Through Fashion: Néandré Broussard's Mission to Change Stereotypes Impeccable

#NNPA BlackPress

Tenth Annual Wrongful Conviction Day Shines Light on Injustice

NNPA NEWSWIRE — As the Tenth Annual Wrongful Conviction Day unfolds, the Network said they are urging individuals worldwide to join the cause, advocating for justice, and supporting the fight against wrongful convictions, ultimately striving to ensure that every person receives the fair and just treatment they deserve under the law.

Published

23 hours ago

on

Organizers at The Innocence Network noted that this Wrongful Conviction Day is a rallying call to educate and disseminate knowledge about this pressing issue. (Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)
Organizers at The Innocence Network noted that this Wrongful Conviction Day is a rallying call to educate and disseminate knowledge about this pressing issue. (Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

October 2, 2023, marked the Tenth Annual Wrongful Conviction Day, a global initiative to raise awareness about the pervasive issue of wrongful convictions and its profound impact on innocent individuals and their families.

Founded by the Innocence Network, a collective of organizations dedicated to offering pro-bono legal and investigative services for those seeking exoneration, Wrongful Conviction Day aims to rectify the root causes of these miscarriages of justice while also providing support to the exonerated as they reintegrate into society.

Since its inception in 1989, over 3,320 wrongful convictions have been unearthed nationwide, resulting in a staggering cumulative loss of 29,500 years for those unjustly incarcerated. Today, it remains impossible to ascertain the exact number of innocent individuals still languishing behind bars. However, experts estimate that between 2% and 5% of the nearly 2 million incarcerated in the U.S. are victims of wrongful convictions, indicating that anywhere from 40,000 to 100,000 people are presently suffering this grave injustice.

Recent studies show a 70% increase in wrongful convictions in five years. Analysis of those cases showed race is a significant influence in wrongful convictions.

“Race and Wrongful Convictions in the United States 2022” examined 3,200 innocent people exonerated in the U.S. since 1989. The authors concluded that Black Americans are seven times more likely than white Americans to be wrongfully convicted of severe crimes. This applies to all significant crimes except white-collar crime.

White homicide suspects are roughly twice as likely to be wrongfully convicted. Black people are eight times more likely to be wrongfully convicted for sexual assault than white people.

Drug offenses show the most significant racial differences. African Americans are 19 times more likely to be wrongfully convicted of drug crimes. Wrongfully convicted Black persons serve harsher sentences than innocent white people in all crime categories.

Organizers at The Innocence Network noted that this Wrongful Conviction Day is a rallying call to educate and disseminate knowledge about this pressing issue. The Innocence Network, a loose coalition of independent innocence organizations, has remained at the forefront of the battle, working tirelessly to combat wrongful convictions globally and advocate for systemic reform in the criminal legal system.

While most Network members focus on providing legal representation for the wrongfully convicted, a select few are exclusively dedicated to aiding and assisting those exonerated, helping them transition back into society.

As the Tenth Annual Wrongful Conviction Day unfolds, the Network said they are urging individuals worldwide to join the cause, advocating for justice, and supporting the fight against wrongful convictions, ultimately striving to ensure that every person receives the fair and just treatment they deserve under the law.

“The number of innocent Americans in prison or jail is disturbing,” said NBA coaching legend Doc Rivers, an advocate of the Innocent Project. “Our system fails too many of us, and any person who has been wrongfully convicted deserves justice.”

Post Views: 114

Related Topics:

A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com