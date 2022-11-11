Shelby American – AutoNetwork Reports 382. Special Guest: Preston Lerner. Preston has been writing about motorsport since the Dallas Grand Prix in 1984 and covering a variety of other subjects for magazines ranging from Wired to The New York Times Magazine. A longtime contributor to Automobile Magazine and Road & Track, he now writes mostly for Hagerty’s print and online publications.

