Sensory Depriving Cars - AutoNetwork Reports 392
Accidents Happen: How the Toyota Tundra Handled Running Over My iPhone

#Shorts Can't Wait to Get Behind the Wheel #EV6GT

#Shorts No way...Neon Calipers?

Our Review of Hot New Cars Driven - AutoNetwork Reports 392

The Ultimate Family Car? Our In-Depth Look at the Spacious and High-Performance 2024 Mazda CX-90

Get Ready to be Impressed: Discover the World-Class Refinement of the 2024 Mazda CX-90

Discover the Next Level of Driving with the Stunning and High-Tech 2024 Mazda CX-90

Get Ready to be Impressed: Discover the World-Class Refinement of the 2024 Mazda CX-90

2024 Mazda CX-90 Design Studio Manager

Sensory Depriving Cars – AutoNetwork Reports 392

9 hours ago

AutoNetworkSat, February 11, 2023 4:50pm

https://www.podbean.com/eau/pb-crzsw-13725bb

Correction: Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Recall was 76K and Not 776K. Get your coffee and join us for a new morning show. Reviews of Cars Driven – AutoNetwork Reports 392
We help you better understand and appreciate your dream car. Find out why we would buy the new car or not.
Join our panel of influencers as we review new cars and discuss the latest auto news.
Car Reviews: Visit the website of the panelists for full reviews. Greg – GV80
Dawn – C40 Recharge
Chris – Pathfinder
Me – EV6 GT
Show Panelists: Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com
Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com
Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com
Teia Collier – #DSMDrive
Dawn Gibson-Thigpen – @SassyAutoChick
The auto talk show, #AutoNetworkReports, is Live on YouTube weekly Wednesday from 10:00 am ET – 10:30 am ET. where auto influencers discuss the week's latest automotive news.
Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows. Find out why they would buy the vehicle or not. Join our panel of auto journalists and influencers as we discuss this and simplify the latest auto industry news to help you appreciate the auto industry business.
When available we let you know of any vehicle recalls and how to resolve them. Some of the auto influencers have sold cars so we provide car buying and auto leasing tips to save you time and money on your next car purchase.
AutoNetwork Reports simplify the latest auto industry news for you to help you appreciate the automotive industry.
{Introducing our new car buying program, https://www.CouponsOffersAndDeals.com/, for money and time-saving specials from select car dealers.}
Like us and share, https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork, on Facebook. #AutoNetwork #AutoNetworkReports
[Subscribe to our channel now for more videos] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuN8D-xz08dJGWXVDMEIA1A
** Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
** LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork
#newcar #africanamericancarreviewer #autoservicecoupons #carreviewnew #newcarreviews #carreviews2022 #carreviewswebsites #usauto #autonetwork #autonetwork.com #360degreecar #newcarcompany #newcarcompanies #povtestdrive #carreviews #carreviewswebsites #youtubecarreviews #bestcarreviews #electriccarreviews2022

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

