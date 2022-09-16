fbpx
Review of New Cars Driven - AutoNetwork Reports 375
2023 GR Morizo Edition, 10th Anniversary GR86, Toyota GR National Press Preview

2023 Features of The 3 GR Models with Manual Transmissions, Toyota GR National Press Preview

2023 Pricing for GR Supra, GR Corolla, GR 86, Toyota GR National Press Preview

Q & A 2023 Toyota GR National Press Preview

Veterans Fish Free

Death of Queen Elizabeth Ignites Debate on British Colonialism

September 15 | The Conversation with Al McFarlane - Companions

Tell Somebody Now Campaign

Barack and Michelle Obama Revel in ‘Family Reunion’ in Return to White House for Official Portrait Reveal

Published

5 hours ago

on

AutoNetworkThu, September 15, 2022 10:24pm

In The News: France leasing EVs to low-income families $100/Month; EV education Needed; Detroit Auto Show; Charger’s fake roar; Our experiences with EVs.

Car Reviews of what we are driving this week. We help you better understand and appreciate your dream car. Find out why we would buy the new car or not. Join our panel of influencers as we review new cars.

What are we driving: Car Reviews Lexus LC500 Convertible, Toyota GRSupra – AutoNetwork Reports 375.
Auto News: Start/Stop problems, CVT transmission, Ford, Lincoln, GM, and Rivian Recalls, and much more.

Show Panelists:
Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com
Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com
Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com

The auto talk show, #AutoNetwork Reports, is Live on YouTube weekly Thursday from 3:00 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET. where auto influencers discuss the week’s latest automotive news. Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.
Find out why they would buy the vehicle or not. Join our panel of auto journalists influencers as we discuss this and simplify the latest auto industry news to help you appreciate the auto industry business.

When available we let you know of any vehicle recalls and how to resolve them. Some of the auto influencers have sold cars so we provide car buying and auto leasing tips to save you time and money on your next car purchase. AutoNetwork Reports simplify the latest auto industry news for you to help you appreciate the automotive industry.

{Introducing our new car buying program, https://www.CouponsOffersAndDeals.com/, for money and time-saving specials from select car dealers.}

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

