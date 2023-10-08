Rev. Jesse Jackson Celebrates 82nd Birthday at Rainbow PUSH

Staff Report | Chicago Dfender

On the eve of his birthday, Rev. Jesse Jackson had a party.

On Saturday, family, friends and local dignitaries attended a birthday celebration for the civil rights icon at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition National Headquarters on the South Side. Among those in attendance was Mayor Brandon Johnson.

This year has been pivotal for Rev. Jackson, who officially transitioned from actively leading the pioneering Rainbow Push Coalition he founded.

In July, Rev. Jackson moved to president emeritus status, allowing for the appointment of Reverend Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes III to serve as the new president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Rev. Jackson turned 82 on Sunday.

