fbpx
Connect with us

Community

Reunion honors deceased who attended local schools

DAYTONA TIMES — Normally when people attend high school reunions, it’s to reconnect with classmates from a specific class year or school. On July 27, a different type of reunion took place at Cypress Park.

Published

1 week ago

on

Reunion attendees say a prayer for classmates who have passed away. (Photo by: Duane C. Fernandez Sr. | hardnottsphotography.com)

By Andreas Butler

Normally when people attend high school reunions, it’s to reconnect with classmates from a specific class year or school.

On July 27, a different type of reunion took place at Cypress Park.

“A Celebration: A Remembrance’’ was a reunion for all local high schools and all classes to honor classmates who are deceased. About 300 people attended the reunion, which included a candlelight vigil for those who have passed on.

“We just call it a celebration for all schools and all classes for our classmates who have passed and gone before us,” said Rosetta Bailey, a graduate of Spruce Creek High’s Class of 1984 and a member of the event’s committee.

Along with Spruce Creek, the event featured graduates from Mainland, Seabreeze, and Father Lopez.

Sparked after death

The reunion came about in a unique way.

Classmates Lester Jones William Kelly, Dexter Gordon, Clarence Lassiter, Richard White and Allen Davis of the Spruce Creek Class of 1985 had planned to get together pretty soon. However, when Davis died in June, plans changed.

After attending Davis’ wake, Jones connected with other classmates and the event was created. There’s no special name for the committee – just some classmates who want to connect and honor their deceased classmates.

“It’s been in the making for a while. Those guys had planned something but once Allen Davis died, Lester Jones went ahead and reached out to everyone and got this started,” commented Del- la Nelson, who attended Mainland. She actually received her diploma at then-Daytona Beach Community College.

Decades represented

Many attended the reunion wearing school attire and school colors, showing off their blue, red, orange and green. Many who didn’t wear school attire wore their school colors.

The event was dominated by graduates of the 1980s, but did have people attend who graduated in the 1960s, 1970s, 1990s, 2000s and other decades.

As classmates have passed away over the year, it was a way to reconnect.

“It was an opportunity for us all to get together and enjoy each other’s company rather than next only seeing each other at a funeral,” said Bailey.

Nelson, who also served on the reunion committee injected, “We all came together as one people. This is something that is needed. People are dying every day. It’s a great event and everyone is happy.”

Nationwide response

The reunion also brought in people from around the country.

Aletha Baxter, a Spruce Creek 1984 alum and reunion committee member, noted that people heard about the event on social media, specifically Facebook, and decided to attend from states like the Carolinas, Georgia and Texas.

“Everyone here are not locals. We have people here from all over the country. Many classmates, who now live in different cities, came home for this. Many friends on social media in other places came along too.”

Other committee members were Donna Gordon (Spruce Creek ’85), Ophelia Fields (Mainland ’84) and Anthony White (Mainland ’85).

“We basically had mostly two or three people including two women and one man from each school on the committee. We split up tasks too,” added Nelson.

July 2020 plans

The reunion was a time to enjoy music and food.

Attendees dined on barbecued chicken and ribs, potato salad, baked beans, rice, macaroni and cheese and other cuisine. Some danced and others just listened to music provided by a deejay.

There are plans to continue the event.

“We plan to do more and try to make it an annual event. We have a date set for next year in July. We just have to make sure that the park is available for our date,” Nelson added.

This article originally appeared in the Daytona Times.

BlackPressUSA

Posts by BlackPressUSA
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#NNPA BlackPress

Three Day Event Planned to Commemorate First African Landing in Virginia

NNPA NEWSWIRE — The commemoration kicks off on Friday, August 23 at 12:00 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center where Byron Pitts of ABC Nightline, and formerly of CBS Evening News and 60 Minutes, will host the African-American Political Firsts Luncheon featuring panelists Kentucky Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton; L. Douglas Wilder, former governor of Virginia; U.S. Representative Bobby Scott (VA-3), and former mayor and North Carolina State Senator Howard Lee.

Published

1 day ago

on

August 12, 2019

By

This model shows a typical ship in the early 1700s on the Middle Passage. To preserve their profits, captains and sailors tried to limit the deaths of slaves from disease, suicide, and recolts. In the grisly arithmetic of the slave trade, captains usually chose between two options: pack in as many slaves as possible and hope that most survive, or put fewer aboard, improve the conditions between decks, and hope to lose fewer to disease. (Photo: Ken Lu ? Wikimedia Commons / This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license.)
This model shows a typical ship in the early 1700s on the Middle Passage. To preserve their profits, captains and sailors tried to limit the deaths of slaves from disease, suicide, and recolts. In the grisly arithmetic of the slave trade, captains usually chose between two options: pack in as many slaves as possible and hope that most survive, or put fewer aboard, improve the conditions between decks, and hope to lose fewer to disease. (Photo: Ken Lu ? Wikimedia Commons / This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license.)

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

In August 1619, more than 20 Africans landed at Old Point Comfort, the present-day Fort Monroe in Hampton, Va., and were forced into labor as slaves.

That was the beginning of the slave trade in America.

This month, 400 years after that humiliating and disgraceful day, the city of Hampton will commemorate “African Landing Day.”

The three-day commemoration, which begins Aug. 23, will include a host of special guests and a variety of history tours, education programs and special exhibits.

“One of the objectives we want to achieve is to correct history,” said retired Lt. Col. Claude Vann, the Hampton 2019 Commission co-chair.

“I think history has done the African American a disservice because we have never been told what our real history was. For the folks here at Hampton, particularly, we were taught that the first African landed in Jamestown. Well, that’s incorrect,” Vann said.

The place where the first African landed was Point Comfort, described by PRI.org as as far east as you can get in Virginia— on a peninsula that extends out into the Chesapeake Bay.

To get to it, you have to cross a bridge over a moat. On the other side is the largest stone fort in America — Fort Monroe — encompassing 565 acres, according to PRI.

“The city saw the importance of this commemoration early on and they created a commission within the city for it,” said Luci Cochran, the executive director of the Hampton History Museum.

“This is a history that so many people are not aware of and we want people to understand that the landing of the first African is a thread that shaped everything.

“It shaped our country and it continues to affect our country today,” she said.

According to a news release, the commemoration kicks off on Friday, August 23 at 12:00 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center where Byron Pitts of ABC Nightline, and formerly of CBS Evening News and 60 Minutes, will host the African-American Political Firsts Luncheon featuring panelists Kentucky Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton; L. Douglas Wilder, former governor of Virginia; U.S. Representative Bobby Scott (VA-3), and former mayor and North Carolina State Senator Howard Lee.

On Saturday, at 9:30 a.m. in Continental Park, Fort Monroe, the 2019 Commemoration of the First African Landing Ceremony will include remarks from CNN political contributor Van Jones and remarks and greetings from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam; U.S. Senator Mark Warner; U.S. Senator Tim Kaine; U.S. Representative Bobby Scott(VA-3), and Dr. Joseph Green, Jr., Chair of 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission.

The ceremony will feature African drumming and the I.C. Norcom High School Choir from Portsmouth, Va.

Following the ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., there will be musical performances by Cheick Hamala Diabate, a GRAMMY-nominated World Music Artist; EMA Live, a billboard chart topping gospel group, RaJazz,

2019 First African Landing Commemoration Concert, Hampton Coliseum, Common, with Sounds of Blackness,

Day of Healing and Gospel Music Festival,

The event will include a bell ringing across the United States, gospel choir performances, and a keynote speech by Michael Eric Dyson.

The event will feature a National Park Service Town Hall, libation ceremony, blessing of the land, a tribute to the ancestors with a release of 400 butterflies, and Ghanaian drumming.

“From a historian’s perspective, we hope people will take away that all of this wasn’t an accident,” said Beth Austin of the Hampton History Museum, who conducted much of the research. “It happened in a global context both in terms of the wider Atlantic world in 1619 and it had the enormous global impact. The slave trade and the practice of slavery in America impacted the New World and Africa and it’s had a very long-term and profound legacy.”

For more information about the 2019 Commemoration of the First African Landing in Hampton, Va., visit www.firstafricanlanding.com.

Stacy M. Brown

A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.)

My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.
Posts by Stacy M. Brown
Continue Reading

#NNPA BlackPress

Mass shootings, widespread death, White hatred permeate America

NNPA NEWSWIRE — According to authorities, Patrick Crusius, the 21-year-old White male identified as the shooter, drove nearly 10 hours from his hometown of Allen, Texas, about 30 miles north of Dallas, to carry out an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime against the Hispanic community. Mr. Crusius surrendered to police shortly after his reign of terror, leaving many baffled as to why he didn’t take his own life like many mass shooting suspects.

Published

1 day ago

on

August 12, 2019

By

Mourners gather at a vigil following a nearby mass shooting Aug. 4, in Dayton, Ohio. Multiple people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. Photo: AP/Wide World Photos
Mourners gather at a vigil following a nearby mass shooting Aug. 4, in Dayton, Ohio. Multiple people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. Photo: AP/Wide World Photos

ByRhodesia Muhammad and Bryan 3X Crawford,Contributing Writers
@TheFinalCall

“Ya basta!” Estela Reyes-Lopez pleaded, which means “enough” in English.

“Twenty lives were taken from us because of some young man filled with so much hate, so much ignorance, so much hostility toward people he doesn’t even know,” said Ms. Lopez, the media and public information officer for Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe, the center for faith and family health, a non-profit social justice organization based in El Paso.

It was a hail of bullets that sent families who were back to school shopping, screaming and running for their lives, when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, around 10 a.m. Aug. 3, killing at least 22 people and wounding more than two dozen.

According to authorities, Patrick Crusius, the 21-year-old White male identified as the shooter, drove nearly 10 hours from his hometown of Allen, Texas, about 30 miles north of Dallas, to carry out an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime against the Hispanic community. Mr. Crusius surrendered to police shortly after his reign of terror, leaving many baffled as to why he didn’t take his own life like many mass shooting suspects.

A manifesto apparently posted on social media by Mr. Crusius outlined his intentions and his racist and anti-immigration views, said authorities. Perhaps he surrendered that he wanted to be heard.

Just 12 hours later, another gunman opened fire in a crowded bar in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning, on Aug. 4. Connor Betts, 24, killed nine people, including his own 22-year-old sister, in less than a minute, authorities reported. Thirty-one other people were reported injured. The suspect was eventually shot and killed by police. Authorities are saying the two shootings are not linked.

During an Aug. 5 press conference, President Trump said the nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and White supremacy. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated,” he added. “Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul.”

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said the shootings were clearly, at least in part, a result of Mr. Trump’s divisive, racist rhetoric and condemned the president’s proposed legislative fix for strong background checks for gun users and tougher immigration laws. Many questioned why Mr. Trump connected the two issues, especially since the shooting suspects are U.S. citizens.

Many social media users’ disdain for the U.S. government, including the president for hesitancy and refusal to call these mass shootings what they really are hate crimes and domestic terror.

Student Minister Abel Muhammad, Latino representative of the Nation of Islam, said, “President Trump’s rhetoric has emboldened and lit fire to many extremist groups. There is a hesitancy and a slowness in labeling this in what seems to be apparent to every one of us. So many of our Black and Brown brothers and sisters are being killed for far less. Yet, somehow these extremists who take the life of our people somehow always makes it safely to be arrested without incidence. But our people unarmed can’t seem to make it out of a traffic stop.”

“It’s absolutely a sign of the times as the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan has been warning the American people for years now, that the injustices within the country create an imbalance and if not addressed the results of ignoring and not trying to create a remedy would be acted out in acts of violence. We see that coming into existence more and more as the times are getting darker,” Student Minister Muhammad said.

“After a tragedy like this, there is a time to be sad and there’s a time to mourn. But this situation that we are living right now in our community, this has been building for a long time,” said Ms. Reyes-Lopez, who shops at that same El Paso Walmart with her family. “These clouds have been circling. This thunder has been building and this lightening have struck. And we’re very angry about it. Many of the people I’ve spoken to in the last 24 hours have told me, friends, activists, people that have had their feet on the ground for a long time, said, we are talking about voting, we’re talking about legislation, and gun control.”

These mass shootings are happening more often. On February 14, 2018, 17 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Florida. On May 18, 2018, 10 people were killed at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas. On November 5, 2017, 25 people were killed at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On October 1, 2017, 58 people were killed when a mass shooter opened fire from a hotel room at the Harvest Music Festival, at a Las Vegas strip in Nevada. On June 12, 2016, 49 people were killed at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

On June 17, 2015, 9 people were killed at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Dr. Abdul Haleem Muhammad, southwest regional student minister of the Nation of Islam in Houston said, God loved us so much, he set up a military structure and security apparatus for his servants, the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad and Minister Farrakhan, and the Nation of Islam in anticipation of the current dark days. “If we love our people as much as Allah (God) loves us, we will be found teaching and training our people to make our neighborhoods and institutions safe places to live, work, play, learn, and pray. Offering thoughts and prayers or finger pointing is not sufficient today,” Dr. Haleem Muhammad stressed. “Love is a verb. We must show and prove the unequaled wisdom Allah has taught us through his Christ and Messiah.”

Student Minister Abel Muhammad agreed that this is not the time for finger pointing. “This is what has angered me, the response has been politicized, where Democrats are pointing at Republicans now trying to win the Latino votes by saying, ‘oh look what they’ve done, they’ve allowed this to happen because of their gun laws’ when for eight years the Democrats had charge of the Congress and the presidential office and they were not able to fix anything in terms of immigration or in terms of those things which ill-affect our people.”

Dee Woo, operations manager of KTEP FM, El Paso, a public radio station, commended the residents of El Paso for being a strong community that bands together in times of need. She believes parents are the root of the hatred that leads to mass shootings. “Parents need to stop teaching racism and hatred at home. And, they need to address it with their children as early as two and three years old, because as we’ve seen, children will play with other children because they want to play with other children and for no other reason but to have fun. And it doesn’t matter who it is or the color of their skin. So, stop teaching the children racism and prejudice and instead start teaching them universal love, which is respect for one another and being able to help one another,” she told The Final Call.

Others say separation is the only solution. That there are already two Americas, one White and one non-White.

Jay Hernandez, a resident of El Paso, noted, “Some in the Latino community in El Paso may have been injured but didn’t seek treatment because of their lack of citizenship and I think that’s hurtful and disgraceful. This is America, yet we don’t have the freedom to shop for school supplies for our children.”

“I think it’s a wakeup call,” added Student Minister Abel Muhammad. “I hope ultimately, the only good that can come of this is that perhaps our people will awaken to the fact that these people do not see us as their brothers, they do not see us as their equals. They have no desire for truth, or fairness, or equity or justice with us if they’re not in a position of superiority, not based on truth or goodness, but simply on their Whiteness and we as subordinate and subservient to them. They don’t even want us alive in their presence. Hopefully, as harsh as that may be, I think it’s waking up people to understand and to look at what is it that the Honorable Elijah Muhammad and the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan are offering, which is the best and only solution, separation from these people.”

There has been an average of one mass shooting every 12 days in 2019, with the total so far being 18.

All told, as many as 102 people have been killed this year in mass shootings, with many of them being committed by White men; all of whom adhere to and embrace the ideology of White nationalism.

Compounding the issue is the reluctance to paint these men as what they are: domestic terrorists.

The emergence of Donald Trump on the political scene in America has brought feelings of White pride mixed with concern about Whites acting out in public spaces every day. Videos capture White men and women berating, harassing, insulting and even calling the police on Blacks and other non-White people. Social media is flooded with clips showing the differences in the way law enforcement treats White perpetrators of crime, versus treatment of non-White people who don’t have to be committing a crime to be forcibly attacked—or even killed at the hands of police officers.

All of this could, and should, be very easily categorized as acts of terrorism. But in a society where the thought appears to be only Muslims can be terrorists, White domestic terrorism gets softened to “mental illness.”

“No one is safe. And the days of thinking something like this can never happen to me are pretty much over,” political commentator and activist Mark Thompson, told The Final Call. “[White people’s] fear of genetic annihilation, as Dr. Frances Cress Welsing described it, is enabled by Donald Trump. He can dismiss these mass shootings as mental illness. But White supremacy is a mental illness. To believe that you are a superior race that is supposed to be separate and distinct above every other race, is a form of mental illness.”

“In America, the dangerous are seen as endangered,” Ibram X. Kendi, director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University, wrote in an op-ed for The Atlantic. “Leaders treat white-nationalist terror, not as a broad social ill, but as a fringe problem that will become extinct on its own. To portray white terrorism as an outlier is to ignore America’s entire racial history, not to mention its present.”

Technology and media are part of the phenomenon with White terrorists able to amplify their views through mainstream and social media. And on these platforms, the idea that only Black and Brown people are dangerous can spread like wildfire.

An FBI bulletin disseminated through the agency’s office in Phoenix, Arizona, found conspiracy theories, like people from South America are invading the United States, can contribute to domestic terrorist threats.

“The FBI assesses these conspiracy theories very likely will emerge, spread, and evolve in the modern information marketplace, occasionally driving both groups and individual extremists to carry out criminal or violent acts,” the memo read in part.

“White folks are upholding a slavery amendment—the 2nd Amendment—that was meant to use violence to keep Black and Brown folks in check. But the 2nd Amendment is now being used in the killing of White folks themselves,” Mr. Thompson explained, adding, “Firearms are an instrument of White supremacy and the enforcement of racist oppression.”

In May, testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee, officials from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department, that there are more than 850 open cases of domestic terrorism in the United States; 40 percent of them have involved racially motivated violence. However, there is no law on the books in America against domestic terrorism. Perpetrators of these crimes, who are labeled as homegrown terrorists, are often prosecuted using other statutes. This makes it extremely difficult to even prosecute someone as a domestic terrorist in this country.

Thus, charges can be left to the whims of prosecutors dealing with those who commit acts of extreme violence.

After the most recent tragedies, the possibility of making mass shootings, which authorities describe as shootings with four or more victims, capital crimes was raised.

BlackPressUSA

Posts by BlackPressUSA
Continue Reading

#NNPA BlackPress

COMMENTARY: Calling Out Racism, White Supremacy and White Nationalism is More Vital Than Ever

NNPA NEWSWIRE — The press is the only privately-owned institution specifically mentioned by name in the U.S. Constitution. Our words have power and powerful words have a responsibility to speak truth to those that are listening. Telling the truth, in its entirety, is the most objective stance any journalist can take on any subject.

Published

1 day ago

on

August 12, 2019

By

Attempting to block integration at the University of Alabama, Governor George Wallace stands defiantly at the door while being confronted by Deputy U.S. Attorney General Nicholas Katzenbach. (Photo: Warren K. Leffler, U.S. News & World Report Magazine [Public domain]/Wikimedia Commons)
Attempting to block integration at the University of Alabama, Governor George Wallace stands defiantly at the door while being confronted by Deputy U.S. Attorney General Nicholas Katzenbach. (Photo: Warren K. Leffler, U.S. News & World Report Magazine [Public domain]/Wikimedia Commons)

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

The spectre of white nationalists, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and others that wrongly maintain that the American flag and free speech provide them with moral justification and protection for their abhorrent behaviors, has seen too many journalists frame their inadequate coverage under a cloak of “objectivity.” Journalism is reverting to the impersonal mode of coverage that chronicled the civil rights movement: The Spectator’s Perspective.

That the President of the United States can get away with telling four American citizens and congresswomen of color to “go back to your country,” reminds too many black journalists of a strikingly similar message from Alabama Governor George Wallace, a Democrat, more than 50 years ago.

During his 1963 inaugural speech, Wallace said: “I draw the line in the dust and toss the gauntlet before the feet of tyranny, and I say segregation now, segregation tomorrow and segregation forever.”

In its All Things Considered and Radio Diariesseries, NPR called the speech, “A fiery pledge forgiven, but not forgotten.”

“Reflecting on his response to the speech at the time,” writes NPR, “Rep. John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat, originally from Alabama, says he took Wallace’s words personally. ‘My governor, this elected official, was saying in effect, you are not welcome, you are not welcome. Words can be very powerful. Words can be dangerous,’ Lewis says. ‘Gov. Wallace never pulled a trigger. He never fired a gun. But in his speech, he created the environment for others to pull the trigger, in the days, the weeks and months to come.’”

Reporting both sides of a viewpoint may enable a publication to boast about high journalistic standards but ignoring larger truths in the process nullifies any benefits gained.

Earlier this month, while in the midst of a rant-by-racist-tweet barrage from the fingertips of President Trump, the New York Timesran the headline, “Trump Urges Unity vs. Racism.” Many Timesreaders reacted by threatening to cancel their subscription.

The press is the only privately-owned institution specifically mentioned by name in the U.S. Constitution. Our words have power and powerful words have a responsibility to speak truth to those that are listening. Telling the truth, in its entirety, is the most objective stance any journalist can take on any subject.

The race to present white-leaning objectivity in news coverage leads large institutions, like the New York Times, Washington Post, Associated Press, and others, to bestow credence and importance through their coverage – or lack thereof – to the hate speech and acts taking place during today’s resurgence of the civil rights movement.

Mainstream press’ coverage also serves as a reminder that people of color, whose realities, life stories and viewpoints have resulted in a different standard for objectivity, are often best served by the Black Press.

While the nation heralded the bravery of reporters who were embedded with front line troops during the war in Viet Nam, the first to be covered by television, few knew the names of the many black journalists who risked their lives to expose the truth of the criminal-level hatred that filled the pages of the Black Press during the same period of our history.

Similarly, it’s important that black journalists and other journalists of color apply our unique insights and perspectives to confront and report the truth of our modern and increasingly racist hate-filled era.

“It appears that way because we are witnessing the dismantling of so many important pillars of our system of government,” said Madison Paige, the founder and CEO of Bold Blue Campaigns, a grassroots-supported political consultancy.

“Regardless of what political party you affiliate with, what we see under the current administration is recognizably destructive. It stands to send the country back, not decades, but centuries,” Paige said.

However, “the Black Press of America is saying, ‘No, this is unacceptable, and we won’t go back,’” she said.

Many are realizing that the myth of white supremacy is easily debunked, said Essence Cohen Fields, a Pennsylvania-based licensed professional counselor.

“The increased violence and blatant expression of hate, is a direct correlation to the white supremacists’ fear of being viewed as, dare I say, equal, and people are no longer getting their information from one or two sources,” said Fields.

The Black Press now has a global connection that has allowed for a restoration of pride in being of African descent, which is uncomfortable for some, she said.

Since the founding of the Black Press 192 years ago, African American-owned newspapers have served their communities in a way no other publications have.

Often operating on shoe-string budgets, understaffed, and working with other severe limitations, the Black Press always has maintained its mission as the Voice of Black America.

That tradition has held through many transitions – through the aftermath of slavery, the Jim Crow Era and the Civil Rights Movement.

The Black Press also continues to call out racism, which mainstream newspapers have either failed to do, or whose response has been tepid when compared to the magnitude of the crisis.

White supremacists hold as big of a platform as they have had since the civil rights movement, said Nikita Banks, a psychotherapist, clinical social worker, and host of the Black Therapist Podcast.

“Newsrooms are biased against people of color. diversity in the media is necessary more than ever,” Banks said. “But we also have to create a resurgence of our black publications and cultivate a space where they not only exist but thrive again,” she said.

Stacy M. Brown

A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.)

My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.
Posts by Stacy M. Brown
Continue Reading

#NNPA BlackPress

AMAAD Institute offers sense of community to LGBT people

WAVE NEWSPAPERS — SOUTH LOS ANGELES – Located in the Watts Civic Center, the Arming Minorities Against Addiction & Disease (AMAAD) Institute is a peer-led, grassroots community support center that offers resources and referrals to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people of color.

Published

1 day ago

on

August 12, 2019

By

Arming Minorities Against Addiction & Disease (Photo by: amaad.org)
Arming Minorities Against Addiction & Disease (Photo by: amaad.org)

By Angela N. Parker

SOUTH LOS ANGELES – Located in the Watts Civic Center, the Arming Minorities Against Addiction & Disease (AMAAD) Institute is a peer-led, grassroots community support center that offers resources and referrals to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people of color.

Dedicated to providing culturally competent services to a population that has historically been marginalized, the organization empowers its clients to find healing and hope by connecting them with role models, and creating and maintaining a healthy and affirming community for LGBTQ people of color.

“From the very beginning we wanted to foster ‘buy-in’ from local LGBT people of color who were to gather motivation and strength from their participation in an inclusive peer-driven community intended to support their well-being,” said Gerald Garth, manager of policy training and operations. “AMAAD facilitates personalized individual access to programs and services that foster safe and supportive healthy environments for people to live, learn, and develop to their fullest potential.”

In order to facilitate this, AMAAD takes a holistic support to providing services, connecting individuals with not only housing opportunities, but with leadership and development training, legal services, employment services, health and wellness workshops, mental health services and life skills. The organization also runs a drop-in center, and its policy team leads advocacy and trainings across Los Angeles County.

Understanding the unique needs that LGBT men of color face, the organization created “Fierce, Fabulous and Free (F3)” to provide them with affirming spaces, events, and programs that help them develop their personal goals and “Your Story, Your Words,” which meets the last Wednesday of every month, and focuses on content creation and editorial writing for young black gay and bisexual men. The program highlights personal experiences while honing compelling writing and storytelling abilities all while building brotherhood and community.

For those who work at the center, it’s not just a job, but a calling to make a difference in the community they love.

“What AMAAD is seeking to do is near and dear to the organizers, because this is where we spend our daily lives,” said Carl Highshaw, founder and CEO. “This is where we do our sleeping, our shopping and our socializing. We are not going into South Los Angeles, we are already here.

“We use the phrase South L.A. on purpose (because) we recognize the uniqueness of the experiences of the communities of South Los Angeles and we are committed to highlighting the value and beauty in our very own neighborhood.”

The organization is proud of the growth it experienced in the last three years as its team has grown from two to 12.

“Leadership is committed to making sure our community has the resources it needs to really inform and impact change,” said Garth. “We also celebrate that we have a peer-led team. The diversity of experience of our community is represented in our staff, which is very important.”

As the organization continues to grow, AMAAD hopes to expand its services into a larger space that can accommodate more clients and services to a community that has embraced their work.

“The community has received AMAAD very well,” Garth said. “While our programs are designed for priority populations, they are not always exclusive to those groups. Plainly said, we’ve recognized that a major part of community health has been in actually building the community. We use our events, programs, and opportunities to highlight, not only our community’s value, but our commonality, and the way we support, build and strength each other.”

As for the future, those involved with the organization hope that they can expand their services to a wider audience.

“We want to see AMAAD on a state level and eventually a national level,” Garth said. “AMAAD is confident in our models and leadership. We are optimistic that AMAAD’s unique approach will translate and adapt into other cities and jurisdictions.”

INFORMATION BOX

Name: Gerald Garth

Title: Manager of Policy Training and Operations

Organization: The AMAAD Institute (Arming Minorities Against Addiction & Disease)

Social Media: www.amaad.org

This article originally appeared in the Wave Newspapers. 

Wave Staff

Posts by Wave Staff
Continue Reading

#NNPA BlackPress

Raiders Engage Community During Training Camp in Napa

OAKLAND POST — The Oakland Raiders are active off the field during the teams summer Training Camp operations at the Napa Valley Marriott and the adjacent Redwood Middle School.

Published

1 day ago

on

August 12, 2019

By

Oakland Raiders Training Camp (Photo by: the Oakland Raiders)

By Malaika Bobino

The Oakland Raiders are active off the field during the teams summer Training Camp operations at the Napa Valley Marriott and the adjacent Redwood Middle School.

Since establishing Training Camp in Napa in 1996, the Raiders have hosted numerous youth, military and community groups, in addition to corporate and broadcast partners, suite and season ticket members to watch practice.

For the fifth straight year, the Raiders hosted former players from across the country during Alumni Weekend which took place over the first few days of Training Camp. Hundreds of former Raiders have been invited to attend practice sessions and participate in several activities, including an NFL Town Hall presentation and an exclusive kickoff dinner at an elegant, exclusive location in Napa.

For the 20th straight year, Raiders Alumni made their annual trip to the Veterans Home of California-Yountville, to thank veterans of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War and the War in Afghanistan for their service to our country.

The Raiders hosted several community and military groups at Napa Training Camp on August 7 and 8, including high school football teams from the Oakland Athletic League as well as community partner representatives from the American Cancer Society, Alameda County Family Justice Center, East Bay Community Foundation, Oakland Police Activities League and Playworks. The Raiders Foundation invited the USO Bay Area, Alameda Coast Guard, and Camp Parks, Travis Air Force Base and the Oakland/Berkeley Marines.

The Raiders also hosted local Napa high school football teams and First Responders from local Napa police and fire departments, as well as community partner representatives from the Alameda Boys and Girls Club and the Special Olympics.

This article originally appeared in Oakland Post

OAKLAND POST

Posts by OAKLAND POST
Continue Reading

#NNPA BlackPress

Angela Rye campaigns for Sawyer with intensity, strong language

NEW TRI-STATE DEFENDER — Rye is spending several days in Memphis this week to raise funds and support for Sawyer, the first-term representative for District 7 on the Shelby County Board of Commissioners and the leader of the #TakeEmDown901 campaign waged to remove Confederate-saluting memorials from city parks.

Published

2 days ago

on

August 12, 2019

By

“Allowing your current major to govern when you have the type of power and the type of numbers you have in Memphis is unconscionable,” Angela Rye said at fundraiser luncheon for Memphis mayoral candidate Tami Sawyer on Thursday. (Photo: Tyrone P. Easley)

By New Tri-State Defender

Memphis mayoral candidate Tami Sawyer has enlisted the help of Angela Rye, CNN commentator, national political strategist and activist, who says, “I don’t support campaigns, fundraisers or endorsements unless I really feel it.”

Rye is spending several days in Memphis this week to raise funds and support for Sawyer, the first-term representative for District 7 on the Shelby County Board of Commissioners and the leader of the #TakeEmDown901 campaign waged to remove Confederate-saluting memorials from city parks.

Angela Rye, Tami Sawyer. (Photo: Tyrone P. Easley)

On Saturday (August 10), Sawyer and Rye will canvass campaign support at Williams Park at 3888 Auburn Rd. in Whitehaven, starting at 10 a.m.

Rye addressed a group of influencers during a fundraising luncheon at 115 Huling Ave. in Downtown Memphis on Thursday. She arrived as news broke of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Mississippi separating immigrant children from their parents.

Rye observed that Africans also attempt to cross the southern border seeking asylum and that one would think, as a people, we would never want to see that happen again as it occurred with enslaved Africans.

“As I often say, racism is a bipartisan problem or a non-partisan problem,” said Rye.

“You all, because you are here, are not the apathetic ones, but you all who have apathetic ones in your families, in your congregations, in your friend circles, in your Links chapters, are passively watching a racist govern this city of Memphis. … You’re passively watching a Dixiecrat reign in 2019.”

The term Dixiecrat harkened back to a segregation-embracing political party known as the States’ Rights Democratic Party, which promoted racial segregation during its brief run.

During her visit to Memphis in February 2018, Rye spoke during the “I Am A Man” March 50-year anniversary commemoration and questioned the city’s progress under Mayor Jim Strickland.

“Memphis, this is not what Martin Luther King Jr. had in mind when he envisioned the promise land,” Rye declared in her 2018 address, citing the city’s high child poverty rates and crime data.

She was aware that in 2017 Strickland’s administration maintained a “blacklist,” which included social activists who had protested racial profiling, along with names of some former City of Memphis employees. After a surge of concern from the community, including the American Civil Liberties Union, names of activists were removed. Lawsuits soon followed.

“This is not a game for Tami,” Rye said at the luncheon. “Allowing your current major to govern when you have the type of power and the type of numbers you have in Memphis is unconscionable. …

“I challenge you to do something different at this new beginning,” Rye said, referring to a time of jubilee mentioned in the bible that takes place every 50 years.

“You have the opportunity to turn the tide, to shift the paradigm so that the rest of Black America understands the importance of its power. … Challenge your peers to not just go vote, but to act like you have the political power that your ancestors fought for you to have.”

With the floor open for questions, Sawyer said she’s been asked why she’s still in the race given the challenge of raising campaign funds, the presence of an incumbent mayor, the candidacy of a former mayor and the fact that she is relatively new to the political arena.

Tami Sawyer (Photo: Tyrone P. Easley)

Her response mirrored her campaign slogan. “We can’t wait,” she said, referencing economic data as she asserted that four more years of the current administration could restrict the city from broadly overcoming systemic inequities.

In a published statement, Steven Reid, campaign consultant for Strickland, noted Rye’s “hateful and divisive rhetoric,” adding that it didn’t “deserve a response.”

Later, Sawyer reflected on the day in a social media post that included this:

“Thank you to my special guest Angela Rye for challenging us to see the power we hold to make real and necessary change and to not standby silently while those in power ignore the majority of us. We all know the statistics & the realities, but how long are we going to wait to do something about it, Memphis? Black and brown communities are in crisis and we have to be able to talk about that and take action with courage and urgency.”

Newly registered voter Allyson Smith, 18, and Jade Thornton, 26, were among those who came out to support Sawyer, Teach for America’s managing director of External Affairs.

“She (Sawyer) reflects my interests, so taking my step in voting is a step for awareness,” said Smith, who will attend Howard University in the fall and vote for the first time in the Municipal Elections on Oct. 3.

Thornton, a former charter-school teacher, now works as a charter system community engagement expert. Asked how she would inspire those young women to vote who don’t seem motivated to do so, Thornton said, “I say to them, ‘When you see more than 50 percent of our children living in poverty, you’ve got to step up for the children.’”

Pastor Gregory Stokes of Greater Paradise Baptist Church was among the men in support of Sawyer at the luncheon.

“I have eight sisters, so I’ve been around strong women all of my life,” Stokes said. “Sawyer’s plans for crime reduction and prison reform provide hope, and I want to see real change, not only in Downtown and Midtown, but in Orange Mound, Boxtown, Smokey City and Klondike.

“If we’re our brother’s keeper, let’s share the wealth so that money will go into these communities also.”

This article originally appeared in the New Tri-State Defender

BlackPressUSA

Posts by BlackPressUSA
Continue Reading

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Latest News