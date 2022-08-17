fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured Government Lifestyle National News NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

Respect for Marriage Act Passes in U.S. House with Help from Bay Area Representatives
Advertisement

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Business Community Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. Economy Energy Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Black America Benefits from President Biden Signing Inflation Reduction Act

#NNPA BlackPress Community Education Featured Government National News NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

Biden-Harris Administration Announces Two New Actions to Address Youth Mental Health Crisis

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Business Commentary Community Economy Featured Financial Management Homeownership National News Oakland Post Post News Group

The Perfect Time to Lock in Your Mortgage Rate, Keep Rising Housing Costs Under Control Is Now

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

The Right to Vote

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

How to Talk About the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) & Motivate Voters

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

August 17 | The Conversation with Al McFarlane - Building Wealth and Community

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Building the Roadmap to Sustainable Peace in South Sudan.

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

NBA LEGEND ISIAH THOMAS : A LEGACY of SUCESS

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Featured Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

August 16 | The Conversation with Al McFarlane - Our Culture, Our World

#NNPA BlackPress

Respect for Marriage Act Passes in U.S. House with Help from Bay Area Representatives

Published

13 hours ago

on

Tweet from U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington. Twitter photo.

By Sarah Clemens, Oakland Post Intern

The House passed the Respect for Marriage Act on July 19, 2022. The bill, which was originally introduced in 2009, would repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act and recognize same-sex marriage on a federal level.

The reintroduction of this bill comes not long after Justice Clarence Thomas’ called for Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 landmark Supreme Court ruling that declared the right for same-sex marriage in every state, to be overturned. Thomas declared Obergefell v. Hodges, along with other landmark rulings, to be “demonstrably erroneous decisions.”

While all of the House Democrats voted for the bill, it also garnered some bipartisan support, with 47 Republicans voting in the affirmative as well. Notably, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, whose anti-gay marriage statements were immortalized in 2018 Best Picture nominee “Vice,” voted in favor of the bill.

Cheney also denounced her previous statements in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, stating, “freedom means freedom for everybody.” However, the Republican Party’s top two representatives, Kevin McCarthy of California and Steve Scalise of Louisiana, voted against it.

While the House vote is a big victory for supporters of the Respect for Marriage Act, it is still not a law. Whether it will be approved by the Senate is unclear. Chuck Schumer of New York, Democrat and Senate majority leader, stated he wanted “to bring this bill to the floor, and we’re working to get the necessary Senate Republican support to ensure it would pass.” That mentioned Republican support would be a minimum of 10 affirmative Republican votes.

Democrat support remains strong, with many citing potential codifying of the bill as a counterattack in the wake of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, whose congressional district lies within San Francisco, spoke about the recent ruling on the House floor and stood behind the bill, saying, “as radical Justices and right-wing politicians continue their assault on our basic rights, Democrats believe that the government has no place between you and the person you love.”

California District 13 Rep. Barbara Lee, who voted for the bill, also stated it was “a key step forward in House Democrats’ fight against the right-wing assault on freedom.”  Representative Eric Swalwell of District 15, which includes cities of Dublin, San Ramon, Livermore and Hayward simply tweeted, “Kevin McCarthy and the majority of @HouseGop just voted against same-sex marriage. As backwards as they are, we are not going backwards with them.”

While according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, President Joe Biden has been urging the Senate to send the bill to him soon, the process has instead been delayed.

Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, who became the first openly gay person to be elected to the Senate in 2012, told NPR that “we don’t want to bring it to the floor until we know that we can pass the legislation.”

Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, has stated that he’d “delay announcing anything on that issue until we see what the majority leader wants to put on the floor.”

As Democrats attempt to gain support from across the aisle, and Republicans make few statements on the bill publicly, the future remains unclear.

The post Respect for Marriage Act Passes in U.S. House with Help from Bay Area Representatives first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 101

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com